NEW REACH COMMUNITY CONSULTING ACHIEVES B CORPORATION CERTIFICATION STATUS

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Reach Community Consulting, a purpose-driven small business that leverages its clients’ strengths and partnerships to create resilient communities, announces it is now a B Corporation certified business.

Like Ben & Jerry’s, The Body Shop, Eileen Fisher, Lemonade, and Thrive Market, New Reach meets the gold standard of social and environmental performance. With over 4,000 companies, 153 industries and 77 countries, B Corps is a global movement to redefine business success by focusing on how it benefits the community and environment.

Based in Columbus, OH, New Reach is spearheading a movement, becoming the only public affairs consulting firm and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in the state to receive this prestigious recognition. Founder and Principal Coby C. Williams is an expert in working with community partners and stakeholders, including government departments, human services groups and nonprofit agencies. He enjoys the day-to-day operations where he can develop and execute strategic communications and engagement strategies that build thriving, resilient communities.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio’s underserved neighborhood of Westwood, Coby is passionate about improving the quality of life for the communities that organizations serve. “I see myself being a liaison between government, nonprofit and philanthropic organizations who have plans they want implemented to address certain issues, but need help engaging with communities they would like to reach,” says Coby. “I don’t do this work from an ivory tower, which is important for how strategy works on the ground and outreach and engagement with the community in general. New Reach is a relatable brand. I’m the guy wearing a hoodie and classic Jordan sneakers. I’m there meeting with community leaders, families and business owners to help find solutions to community problems.”

For Coby, being B Corps certified means New Reach is not only recognized by a global leader building stronger communities and a healthier planet, it also signifies his work demonstrates measurable results.

Within a year of its inception, New Reach began working with several national partners to engage lower-income communities on the importance of voting. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and a global shutdown, they were able to overcome the impossible and mobilize citizens to the polls. “New Reach led efforts that had at least 800 people who took some action in voter participation,” he says.

Since then, the new small business has managed to thrive, garnering local, regional and national clients while the world crisis has forced many long-standing, advocate-based institutions to close.

“Coby is a brilliant change agent,” says Regina Alhassan, CEO of ResearchPRO, a data-driven firm, which identifies multi-million dollar donors for non-profit organizations. “I often encounter non-profit leaders spinning their wheels, wondering why they can't seem to move the needle despite all the good work.”

And this is Coby’s greatest fear. Therefore, he devises an action-oriented vision that doesn’t squander public or philanthropic dollars.

“New Reach bridges that gap by measuring impact and infusing real-life solutions. Coby's valuable insights provide welcome fuel for teams dedicated to engagement and advocacy. This type of impact intelligence is just so critical to advancing the mission, says Regina.”

Now that New Reach is part of B Corp’s global community of leaders using business as a force for good, Coby is inspired to continue adding value to communities in authentic ways.

“Having a B Corp certification means we are definitely walking our talk among international brands. Our work is more relevant now than ever, and we have the expertise and necessary tools to bring to life the vision of equity and environmental sustainability.”

For more information about New Reach Community Consulting, please visit www.newreachcommunity.com.



