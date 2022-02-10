Cybersecurity Insiders Names HacWatch Best Cybersecurity Solutions Consolidator for 2022
Cybersecurity services and solutions expert receives award for protecting systems, networks and programs from digital attacksATLANTA , UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HacWatch is thrilled to announce it has been named Best Cybersecurity Solutions Consolidator as part of Cybersecurity Insiders’ 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. HacWatch was recognized for its world-class security services in the annual global competition that honors individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.
“HacWatch is extremely proud to be among the winning companies that reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today’s urgent cybersecurity challenges,” said a spokesperson for HacWatch. “We have worked hard to provide our customers with the best security solutions to protect their digital data. HacWatch is the expert in digital security and has developed, implemented and managed continuous monitoring strategies that recognize and act upon any breach or attempted attack, ensuring timely identification and protection from cybersecurity threats.”
The spokesperson explained, “Our responsibility is to deliver high-quality, innovative cybersecurity services and solutions that protect our clients from malicious activity and security breaches. We have been recognized by Cybersecurity Insiders thanks to our professional dedication strategies that ensure timely identification and protection from potential cybersecurity threats.”
HacWatch brings years of experience to organizations vulnerable to cyberattacks. Many companies function with only limited security services or uncoordinated and siloed departments. HacWatch optimizes cybersecurity shortcomings by setting the standard in service delivery through a commitment to excellence, innovation and ongoing learning.
The company is well known for cybersecurity offerings that include:
• Endpoint Detection & Response
• Behavioral Monitoring
• Dark Web Monitoring
• Threat Hunting
• Security Awareness Training
• Email Security
For more information, to get a free quote or request a demo, visit HacWatch.com.
