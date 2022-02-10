Submit Release
Trans-Atlantic Businesses Issue Joint Call For the U.S. and UK to Find Resolution to Section 232 Tariffs

LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 75 U.S. and UK Organisations Urge the U.S. and UK to Quickly Reach an Agreement to Remove Retaliatory Tariffs on Products Unrelated to Transatlantic Steel and Aluminium Dispute

Following the recent announcement of an agreement between the U.S. and Japan on steel tariffs, 75 organisations representing sectors unrelated to the steel and aluminium dispute urge U.S. and UK leaders, consistent with their recent commitments, to expeditiously reach an agreement to remove retaliatory tariffs and the threat of tariffs on their products without delay.

Since June 2018, suppliers and supply chains wholly unrelated to the steel and aluminium dispute have suffered from the imposition or threat of tariffs. What’s worse, the last two years have been particularly challenging due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. As we work to rebound from this crisis, our sectors continue to be hampered by tariffs which were imposed when the UK was part of the EU, but are now only in place in the UK. The U.S. and UK governments must level the playing field with the EU and remove the competitive disadvantage we now face.

It is imperative these tariffs are removed so our sectors have the ability to recover from the harsh economic impacts and significant supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Tariffs and the threat of additional tariffs are major barriers at a time when we should be focusing on recovering from the pandemic, creating jobs, promoting growth and investments in both the UK and the U.S.

We welcome the suspension of tariffs between the U.S. and EU in the steel and aluminium dispute and urge the UK and U.S. governments to quickly secure an agreement removing tariffs and the threat of tariffs on products unrelated to the dispute, following the precedent set under the Airbus/Boeing dispute. This is an important step in helping to reset the critical U.S.-UK trading relationship, and it is essential to our ability to recover from the pandemic.

See below for a full list of those organisations who have signed the above statement;

 Scotch Whisky Association
 The Bourbon Alliance
 The UK Fashion and Textiles Association
 The Wine and Spirit Trade Association
 Motorcycle Industry Association, UK
 Chemical Industries Association, UK
 The Rice Association, UK
 American Apparel & Footwear Association
 American Association of Port Authorities
 American Chemistry Council
 American Cranberry Growers Association
 American Peanut Council
 Cape Cod Cranberry Growers' Association
 Corn Refiners Association
 Cranberry Institute
 USA Rice
 Wisconsin State Cranberry Association
 National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
 Farmers for Free Trade
 Southeastern Food Processors Association
 Midwest Food Processors Association
 Associated Equipment Distributors
 U.S. Grains Council
 Vinyl Institute
 United States Motorcycle Manufacturers Association
 American Beverage Licensees
 American Craft Spirits Association
 American Distilled Spirits Alliance
 American Distilling Institute
 Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association
 American Single Malt Commission
 Arizona Craft Distillers Guild
 California Artisanal Distillers Guild
 Colorado Distillers Guild
 Connecticut Spirits Trail
 Distilled Spirits Council of the United States
 Distillers Association of North Carolina
 Florida Craft Spirits Association
 Idaho Distillers Association
 Illinois Craft Distillers Association
 Independent Restaurant Coalition
 Iowa Distillers Alliance
 Kentucky Distillers' Association
 Louisiana Distillers Guild
 Maryland Distillers Guild
 Maryland Wineries Association
 Michigan Craft Distillers Association
 Montana Distillers Guild
 Napa Valley Vintners
 National Association of Beverage Importers
 National Association of Wine Retailers
 National Council of Chain Restaurants

 National Restaurant Association
 National Retail Federation
 New Jersey Craft Distillers Guild
 New Hampshire Distillers Guild
 New York State Distillers Guild
 North American Shippers Association
 NY Wine Industry Association
 Ohio Distillers Guild
 Oregon Distillers Guild
 Oregon Wine Council
 Pennsylvania Distillers Guild
 South Carolina Distillers Guild
 Tennessee Distillers Guild
 Texas Distilled Spirits Association
 United States Bartenders' Guild
 U.S. Wine Trade Alliance
 Virginia Distillers Association
 Washington Wine Institute
 Willamette Valley Wineries Association
 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America
 Wine and Spirits Shippers Association
 Wine Institute
 WineAmerica

Orlando Wind-Cowie
Lodestone Communications
+447707985967 ext.
