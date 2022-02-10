Trans-Atlantic Businesses Issue Joint Call For the U.S. and UK to Find Resolution to Section 232 Tariffs
LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 75 U.S. and UK Organisations Urge the U.S. and UK to Quickly Reach an Agreement to Remove Retaliatory Tariffs on Products Unrelated to Transatlantic Steel and Aluminium Dispute
Following the recent announcement of an agreement between the U.S. and Japan on steel tariffs, 75 organisations representing sectors unrelated to the steel and aluminium dispute urge U.S. and UK leaders, consistent with their recent commitments, to expeditiously reach an agreement to remove retaliatory tariffs and the threat of tariffs on their products without delay.
Since June 2018, suppliers and supply chains wholly unrelated to the steel and aluminium dispute have suffered from the imposition or threat of tariffs. What’s worse, the last two years have been particularly challenging due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. As we work to rebound from this crisis, our sectors continue to be hampered by tariffs which were imposed when the UK was part of the EU, but are now only in place in the UK. The U.S. and UK governments must level the playing field with the EU and remove the competitive disadvantage we now face.
It is imperative these tariffs are removed so our sectors have the ability to recover from the harsh economic impacts and significant supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Tariffs and the threat of additional tariffs are major barriers at a time when we should be focusing on recovering from the pandemic, creating jobs, promoting growth and investments in both the UK and the U.S.
We welcome the suspension of tariffs between the U.S. and EU in the steel and aluminium dispute and urge the UK and U.S. governments to quickly secure an agreement removing tariffs and the threat of tariffs on products unrelated to the dispute, following the precedent set under the Airbus/Boeing dispute. This is an important step in helping to reset the critical U.S.-UK trading relationship, and it is essential to our ability to recover from the pandemic.
See below for a full list of those organisations who have signed the above statement;
Scotch Whisky Association
The Bourbon Alliance
The UK Fashion and Textiles Association
The Wine and Spirit Trade Association
Motorcycle Industry Association, UK
Chemical Industries Association, UK
The Rice Association, UK
American Apparel & Footwear Association
American Association of Port Authorities
American Chemistry Council
American Cranberry Growers Association
American Peanut Council
Cape Cod Cranberry Growers' Association
Corn Refiners Association
Cranberry Institute
USA Rice
Wisconsin State Cranberry Association
National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
Farmers for Free Trade
Southeastern Food Processors Association
Midwest Food Processors Association
Associated Equipment Distributors
U.S. Grains Council
Vinyl Institute
United States Motorcycle Manufacturers Association
American Beverage Licensees
American Craft Spirits Association
American Distilled Spirits Alliance
American Distilling Institute
Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association
American Single Malt Commission
Arizona Craft Distillers Guild
California Artisanal Distillers Guild
Colorado Distillers Guild
Connecticut Spirits Trail
Distilled Spirits Council of the United States
Distillers Association of North Carolina
Florida Craft Spirits Association
Idaho Distillers Association
Illinois Craft Distillers Association
Independent Restaurant Coalition
Iowa Distillers Alliance
Kentucky Distillers' Association
Louisiana Distillers Guild
Maryland Distillers Guild
Maryland Wineries Association
Michigan Craft Distillers Association
Montana Distillers Guild
Napa Valley Vintners
National Association of Beverage Importers
National Association of Wine Retailers
National Council of Chain Restaurants
National Restaurant Association
National Retail Federation
New Jersey Craft Distillers Guild
New Hampshire Distillers Guild
New York State Distillers Guild
North American Shippers Association
NY Wine Industry Association
Ohio Distillers Guild
Oregon Distillers Guild
Oregon Wine Council
Pennsylvania Distillers Guild
South Carolina Distillers Guild
Tennessee Distillers Guild
Texas Distilled Spirits Association
United States Bartenders' Guild
U.S. Wine Trade Alliance
Virginia Distillers Association
Washington Wine Institute
Willamette Valley Wineries Association
Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America
Wine and Spirits Shippers Association
Wine Institute
WineAmerica
Orlando Wind-Cowie
