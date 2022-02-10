CureMatch Appoints Healthcare Executive Dale Brown as Board Director
Global healthcare leader brings expertise in scaling healthcare solutions that improve the experience of Patients, Providers and Payers
There is immense potential for AI in the field of healthcare and precision oncology. CureMatch technology provides doctors better tools to do their best work in improving the lives of cancer patients”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a healthcare technology company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to power precision medicine support for oncology, announced today that Dale Brown has been named board director. Mr. Brown is a growth-oriented leader with expertise across healthcare technology, pharmacy benefits, government programs, and consumer services.
— Dale Brown, Board Director - CureMatch
The founder and CEO of FrictionlessMED, a consultancy that partners with innovative companies to scale their technologies and integrate them into worldwide healthcare ecosystems, Mr. Brown has been serving as a strategic advisor to CureMatch in the go-to-market strategy of its AI-based Decision Support System. CureMatch helps oncologists navigate the immense complexity behind genomics so that they can use their expertise to match patients to therapy treatments that consider the molecular profile of each patient. Brown brings deep expertise in scaling products that improve healthcare from a clinical, financial and operational perspective for patients, payers and providers. He has successfully led cross-functional teams developing and deploying these technologies across the United States, as well as globally in cities including Dubai, Riyadh, Amman, Beijing, Shanghai, Toronto, Doha and Johannesburg.
“There is immense potential for AI in the field of healthcare and precision oncology. CureMatch technology provides doctors better tools to do their best work in improving the lives of cancer patients,” said Mr. Brown. “I am honored to take on this enhanced role to help guide the growth expansion of CureMatch so that more patients can benefit from these life-changing solutions.”
In addition to his role with CureMatch, Mr. Brown is also a strategic advisor for CureMetrix, a novel AI company advancing breast cancer and heart disease detection for radiology, as well as Dynam.AI, a software firm best known for full stack AI innovation. He also is an author on two healthcare technology patents and consults with private equity firms to accelerate the success of their healthcare portfolio companies.
Previously, Mr. Brown served as President and Board Director of MedImpact Healthcare Systems, a global pharmacy benefits company. Over a career spanning more than 17 years at MedImpact, he directed teams in sales, marketing, account management, product development, network strategy, information technology, operations, and health services in addition to leading the company’s subsidiaries: MedImpact International, MedImpact Direct, ScriptSave, and SUNRx. He has also held leadership roles with Cardinal Health, Merck-Medco (now Express Scripts), Humana and CVS Caremark Corporation.
Mr. Brown received his MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, his bachelor’s degree in Medical Sociology from the University of Illinois, and completed Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare programs at both Stanford and MIT.
“Dale Brown is an excellent addition to our board of directors as we continue to scale our innovative precision medicine enterprise,” said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMatch. “As a seasoned board director and healthcare industry expert, Dale brings a growth-oriented mindset along with the technical acumen we need to accelerate the delivery of the CureMatch solution to doctors and patients worldwide.”
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital solutions. Created on the belief that oncologists everywhere should benefit from world-class research, the CureMatch Decision Support System helps guide oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on the molecular profile of their tumor, allowing each oncologist to become an expert in personalized medicine for better patient outcomes. www.CureMatch.com
Navid Alipour
CureMatch
+1 949-637-0271
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Personalized Medicine with CureMatch