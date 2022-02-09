Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,217 in the last 365 days.

Update on the eastbound H-1 Freeway restriping project

Posted on Feb 9, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on the eastbound H-1 Freeway restriping work as daytime closure lengths have been reduced to minimize impacts to the public. Roadwork is expected to be completed by Monday, Feb. 14, over the next six days, pending weather conditions. The closure schedule is as follows.

Three right lanes will be closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway from the Kaonohi Street overpass to the Radford Pedestrian Bridge on Wednesday, Feb. 9, through Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offramps will remain open and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes as this closure may create heavier traffic.

Following the completion of work in the right lanes, two left lanes will be closed in smaller sections on the eastbound H-1 Freeway from the Kaamilo Street overpass to the Valkenburgh Street underpass on Saturday, Feb. 12, through Monday, Feb. 14. If construction is unable to finish work in the left lanes, work will be rescheduled to a later date.

The H-1 Freeway restriping project will replace the original white button markers with new 4” dashed stripes with audible profile bumps. These improvements will upgrade our roadways to the new striping standard, providing more visibility and safety for drivers. The remainder of the restriping project, which covers the length of the H-1 Freeway from the H-2 Freeway to Middle Street is scheduled for completion in April. Future work under this project will be done at night.

Daywork is necessary for the Aiea to Pearl Harbor section because it allows access to the road underneath the Zipperlane, there are conflicting projects doing nightwork in the area, and it addresses the immediate safety concerns of faded road markings.

HDOT thanks the public for their patience while we continue to maintain our state roadways. To view a list of weekly lane closures, please view the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

 

 

###

You just read:

Update on the eastbound H-1 Freeway restriping project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.