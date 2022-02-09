Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints Two District Court Judges

NORTH CAROLINA, February 9 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced two District Court Judge appointments.

“These appointees bring years of experience and leadership to the bench,” said Governor Cooper. “I am confident that they will serve their districts with dedication and honor.”

Morgan Swinson will serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 4 serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. She will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Judge Sarah Seaton. Since 2019, Swinson has served as an Attorney for the Onslow County Department of Social Services. Previously, she was a Managing Partner and Attorney at Swinson & Atkinson, Attorneys at Law and a Principal Attorney at Morgan H. Swinson, Attorney at Law, P.A. Swinson has also served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Fourth Judicial District and an Attorney Advocate for the Duplin and Sampson County Guardian Ad Litem Program. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at North Carolina State University and her Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Kristin Kelly Broyles will serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 21 serving Forsyth County. She will fill the vacancy that opens at the end of the month after the retirement of Judge Gordon Miller. Since 2016, she has served as a Partner at Halvorsen Family Law Group. Previously, she was a Partner at Kelly & Payne, PLLC, an Adjunct Professor at Forsyth Technical Community College and a Staff Attorney at Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.

 

