Governor Stein Spotlights North Carolina’s Manufacturing Workforce at Morinaga America Foods, Inc. Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

NORTH CAROLINA, April 21 - Today Governor Josh Stein joined HI-CHEW candy manufacturer Morinaga America Foods, Inc. at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its second manufacturing facility outside of Asia. The $136 million investment in Mebane is creating 204 jobs in Orange County. In 2013, the company established its American subsidiary and selected North Carolina for its first manufacturing site outside of Asia, opening the Mebane plant in 2015 to produce one of the company’s signature products, the fruity candy HI-CHEW.

“North Carolina’s competitive edge is its people, and our strong manufacturing workforce continues to attract investment from companies from around the world,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We’re grateful for our deep partnership with Japan and look forward to supporting Morinaga's ongoing success story in Orange County.”

“Morinaga’s continued investment in Orange County is a strong endorsement of North Carolina’s manufacturing workforce and our ability to support global companies as they grow in the United States,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We’ve built the talent, infrastructure, and partnerships that help companies succeed here, and we’re proud to see that success continue to grow in Mebane.”

North Carolina is home to the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, with nearly 500,000 people employed in the industry. Earlier this month, Governor Stein joined Siemens Mobility Inc. for the ribbon-cutting for its new passenger rail manufacturing center in Lexington. The rail transport manufacturer’s investment will create more than 506 jobs in Davidson County and is estimated to add $1.6 billion to North Carolina’s economy over the next decade.

Last year, Governor Stein met with Morinaga America Foods, Inc. leadership in Tokyo, Japan, for the Southeast U.S. (SEUS)/Japan Association Annual Joint Meeting. Nearly 250 Japanese companies operate across more than 600 locations in North Carolina, employing more than 36,000 people. Over the past decade, Japanese companies have invested nearly $20 billion and created more than 10,000 jobs in North Carolina, accounting for nearly 45% of announced foreign direct investment in the state. Earlier this month, Governor Stein announced SMBC, one of Japan’s largest financial institutions, will establish its second U.S. headquarters in Charlotte to support its operations. The company will invest $50.5 million in Mecklenburg County, bringing 2,000 jobs to Charlotte over six years.

Since taking office last year, Governor Stein has announced more than $27 billion in new investments and nearly 41,000 new jobs coming to North Carolina.