In-Home Cardiac Monitoring via MedM RPM Platform and D-Heart Portable 8-Lead ECG Monitor
The D-Heart® wireless smartphone ECG monitor can now be used for in-the-home cardiovascular monitoring as part of MedM Remote Care platform.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The success of a remote care program is decided by the ability and motivation of users to engage with the designated monitoring equipment, - notes Denis Khitrov, MedM CEO. - “And D-Heart is exactly the type of device that combines the simplicity of use with clinical reliability required by caregivers,” - he concludes.
Designed and manufactured in Italy, this mobile ECG is supported by two patents and employs an innovative one-gesture cable coiling system. The CE marked D-Heart is certified as a class IIa (intended for homecare use) medical device and can be used to detect irregularities and patterns, for example, in persons with hypertension, atypical chest pains, cardiomyopathy, post cardiac surgery, and in the 30 days following a TIA (transient ischemic attack).
“Providing people with chronic conditions an easier access to health services and enabling better rehabilitation is our goal,” - comments Nicolò Briante, CEO of D-Heart. - “With MedM RPM Platform being able to capture 16 different physiological data points, our mobile ECG can now be part of more diverse monitoring programs, and we are looking forward to building new partnerships in this growing ecosystem of connected health.”
D-Heart Sensor Characteristics:
- 12 to 60 seconds recording duration
- 640 Hz transmitted in 4 intervals by 160 Hz
- Horizontal Resolution: 6,25ms
- Vertical Resolution: 0.0068mV
- 24-hour continuous operating time
- 1 lithium rechargeable battery (included)
About D-Heart
The company was founded in 2015 to develop accessible and user-oriented cardiovascular screening campaigns. Today, D-Heart® is available in more than 20 countries across 4 continents.
About MedM Inc.
Founded in 2012, MedM™ is a US-based software company, focused on improving interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling data collection from 550+ of Health IoT devices, sensors and wearables and channeling it into existing caregiver workflows. The award-winning MedM RPM Platform carries seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible and fast-to-market white-label software solution for RPM & care providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.
Victoria Krasilshikova
MedM Inc.
pr@medm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other