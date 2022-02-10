Canadian Advanced Manufacturing in Nuclear Alliance (CAMiNA)
The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries is pleased to announce the creation of the "Canadian Advanced Manufacturing in Nuclear Alliance" (CAMiNA).
CAMiNA will promote greater use of Advanced Manufacturing technologies in the Canadian nuclear industry”PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is pleased to announce the creation of the "Canadian Advanced Manufacturing in Nuclear Alliance" (CAMiNA). CAMiNA will be an industry body of representatives from the Canadian nuclear industry, including suppliers, utilities, research organizations, universities, and government entities convened to oversee progress along the "Advanced Manufacturing Roadmap for the Canadian Nuclear Industry" released on January 12, 2022.

"CAMiNA will promote greater use of Advanced Manufacturing technologies in the Canadian nuclear industry and advocate for research, development, and application of various Advanced Manufacturing technologies to maintain or improve Canada's nuclear fleet's cost, reliability, safety performance, and future SMRs," said OCNI CEO and CAMiNA Steering Committee member, Ron Oberth. "CAMiNA members will also consult with governments, regulators, and standards bodies on regulations and standards that will facilitate the implementation of additive manufacturing in nuclear applications."
Advanced Manufacturing, including additive manufacturing, offers a potential solution to address equipment or component obsolescence challenges in Canada’s CANDU reactor fleet and has the potential to reduce fabrication costs of specific complex SMR components.
“CAMiNA will bring together a cross section of nuclear industry stakeholders to share experience on various applications of Advanced Manufacturing technologies, learn new developments in the field, discuss manufacturing challenges, review R&D programs, and seek collaboration opportunities,” said Sean Donnelly, Director, Licensing & New Technology at Kinectrics and a co-author of the “Advanced Manufacturing Roadmap for the Canadian Nuclear Industry.”
“Other tech industries, aerospace, in particular, have achieved performance and cost savings through application of additive manufacturing of complex components.” said Stephan Braun of KSB Pumps Inc. and the third member of the CAMiNA Steering Committee. “There is an example from the nuclear industry in Europe where a failed pump impeller has been digitized, ‘printed’, and installed to return a pump to service within 48 hours.”
The CAMiNA Steering Committee is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Christine Burow as the Program Director of CAMiNA. Ms. Burow has extensive experience through her work at KSB Pumps Inc. in promoting additive manufacturing in nuclear and has developed a broad network across the Canadian nuclear industry. Her first task with be to build the CAMiNA Membership base and plan the CAMiNA launch event in March 2022.
Suppliers, utilities, research organizations, universities, and government entities interested in joining CAMiNA may do so by contacting Ms. Christine Burow at christine.burow@ocni.ca (519-501-7280). Membership in CAMiNA is at no cost.
Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 230 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ 20,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components and provide engineering services and support to CANDU and future SMR power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets. For more information visit OCNI.ca
Kinectrics Inc. is the category leader in providing life cycle management services for the electricity industry. Trusted by clients worldwide, our expertise in engineering, testing, inspection, and certification is backed by our independent laboratory and testing facilities, a diverse fleet of field inspection equipment and an award-winning team of over 1,100 engineers and technical experts. From initial design and type testing to operational deployment and maintenance services, Kinectrics collaborates closely with customers to ensure that utility assets perform safely, reliably and efficiently throughout their entire life cycle. For more information visit kinectrics.com
KSB Pumps Inc. is a leading supplier of pumps, valves and related systems used in a large variety of applications including nuclear power plants, with Canada being a country of focus for development of the nuclear market. KSB has a presence on all continents with its own sales and marketing organizations, manufacturing facilities and service operations and employs more than 15,000 people. KSB is an international pioneer in additive manufacturing thanks to forward-thinking innovation management, early involvement in research and the acquisition of valuable practical experience. For more information visit ksb.com/en-global/company/innovation/additive-manufacturing
