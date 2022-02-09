Press Releases

02/09/2022

Share The Love With Connecticut Grown

(HARTFORD) Americans will exchange 145 million Valentine’s Day cards on February 14 – how can you stand apart and share the love this year? Connecticut Grown has something for every budget and taste – from flowers and chocolate to steak and oysters – surprise your sweetheart with a local, unique gift from one of Connecticut’s 5,500 farms.

“Whether you like to enjoy a meal at home, an outdoor adventure, or prefer to go a more traditional route, incorporate CT Grown into this day,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “From the Sound to the ground, Connecticut’s farmers are growing and harvesting food, fiber, and flowers that will appeal to every budget, taste, and style.”

For the foodie in your life, the CT Grown options are endless. Compile a charcuterie board featuring meats, cheeses, jams, and honey from local producers. Many Connecticut farm stores are making it easier than ever by pairing up with other local farms to offer holiday-themed bundles for you to cook and serve a delicious meal at home. Steak and potatoes anyone? What about oysters on the half shell or fresh greens for a salad? Apple pie or decadent chocolates for dessert? Connecticut has all that and more!

Connecticut has more than 45 licensed farm wineries, plus farm breweries, cideries, and meaderies. Visit to get a bottle of a favored adult beverage or try a new one. While there, pick up a gift certificate for a tasting come summertime or join their club for a gift that keeps on giving.

“This Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to support CT Grown options and stand out to your significant other, or just enjoy some treats for yourself!” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “For every one dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents goes back into the local community. It’s important that people continue to support their communities by shopping locally and sustainably. Plus, who doesn’t enjoy flowers and chocolate?”

Flowers are always welcome, but how wonderful would it be to have a fresh bouquet all summer long? Gift a cut flower membership to make that a reality and enjoy the beauty it brings to your home.

Wondering what to gift your pet or children? Connecticut Grown has you covered there too. For dogs there are liver treats and marrow bones to be had, while cats might enjoy felted toys made from CT fiber. For children, make a commitment to visit a pick-your-own farm in season or sign up for an on-farm camp session to experience how and where food comes from.

Visit CTGrown.org to find a farm, farm stand, or farmers’ market near you to find just the right gift for the special people in your life.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

