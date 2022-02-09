Post Session Report :: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

SB 1020, PN 1322 (Gebhard) – An Act authorizing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz certain lands situate in Union Township, Lebanon County, in exchange for Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz’s granting and conveying certain lands to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to be added to those existing lands at Swatara State Park. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2143, PN 2536 (B. Miller) – Requires a county moving its classification to 2A on or after October 21st to continue to operate its prison board according to provisions applicable to counties of the third through eighth class. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 739, PN 1378 (Stefano) – An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for definitions and for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 232, PN 2715 (Mustello) – The bill amends the Public School Code to permit a school district of the third class in a fourth or sixth class county to change its name by a two-thirds vote of the local school board AND approval of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HR 173, PN 2711 (Boback) – Extends the Governor’s emergency disaster declaration in response to the Forbes Ave./Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Allegheny County until March 31, 2022. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 49-0.

