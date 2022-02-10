Plan on Attending the Appalachian Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference in April

We are finalizing additional presenters who will provide significant information about the DOE’s Hydrogen Generation and Carbon Capture Sequestration hub concept,” — Tom Gellrich, H2-CCS Network, Founder

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy-related companies will continue to evolve, to adapt to ever-tightening emissions rules and regulations in 2022.

And, that means ongoing research, development, and project construction involving Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) and the use of hydrogen in energy/power production.

If you want to know the latest developments with CCS and H2, you need to attend the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture conferences, slated for April 21, 2022 developed by ShaleDirectories and the H2-CCS Network.

The April conference is highly anticipated following 2021 sold out Spring and Fall Conferences. The one-day programs will occur at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe, south of Pittsburgh.

“In 2022, there will be even higher interest in hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration because the Department of Energy will spending $8.5 billion for hydrogen generation and $9.5 in carbon capture sequestration probably starting May 2022,” commented Tom Gellrich, H2-CCS Network, Founder.

In April, among the experts slated to speak are Robert “Bo” Wholey, president of Long Ridge Energy, and Michael Valore, Senior Director of Advanced Reactors Commercialization at Westinghouse and Stephen Lee, Executive Vice President, Navigator CO2 Ventures.

“We are finalizing the additional presenters who will provide significant information about the DOE’s Hydrogen Generation and Carbon Capture Sequestration hub concept,” added Tom Gellrich, H2-CCS Network, Founder.

The Appalachian Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference in April will provide some insights into the projects that DOE will be awarding in May as part of the Infrastructure Bill.