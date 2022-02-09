Application Deadline Date: 02/23/2022 Location: Montpelier, VT, US Position Type: Permanent Schedule Type: Full Time Hourly Rate: $25.65 Link to apply: https://careers.vermont.gov/job/Montpelier-Medicaid-Regulatory-&-Fiscal-Analyst-VT-05601/843492400/

Overview

Be part of a dedicated team of professionals serving Vermonters. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) is seeking a full-time Medicaid Regulatory and Fiscal Analyst to conduct data analysis investigations. MFRAU is part of the Attorney General’s Office’s Criminal Division.

MFRAU is responsible for investigating and prosecuting (a) fraud by healthcare providers in the Vermont Medicaid program; (b) fraud in the administration of the Vermont Medicaid program; (c) the abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of individuals who live in Vermont skilled nursing facilities and board and care facilities; and (d) the abuse and neglect in “noninstitutional” settings where it involves a Medicaid recipient. MFRAU also brings affirmative civil claims on behalf of the State to enforce Vermont’s laws. Finally, MFRAU works on cases arising under the Vermont False Claims Act involving Medicaid Fraud.

The Medicaid Regulatory and Fiscal Analyst will be expected to compile, analyze, and interpret data for both criminal and civil investigations, as well as produce written reports on their analysis. They will also analyze queries and review data to identify unusual utilization patterns that may indicate program fraud or abuse. Examples of analyzed data include medical billing codes, timesheets/payroll, medical service claims, and financial records.

Duties are performed with a high degree of independence, but investigations may be pursued as part of a team or in conjunction with other agencies. The individual selected for this position may also represent MFRAU at meetings and in committees with state and federal partners. Work is performed under the supervision of the Director of MFRAU. A successful candidate must be proficient with the Microsoft Office Suite of applications, including Word, Excel, and SharePoint, as well as have experience working in complex databases. Experience in healthcare field and/or auditing/accounting is preferred.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, employees of the Attorney General’s Office are working remotely until further notice. If necessary, interviews for this position will be conducted remotely via phone/video conference.

Who May Apply

This position, Medicaid Regulatory & Fiscal Analyst (Job Requisition #28601), is open to all State employees and external applicants.

Beginning September 15, 2021, State of Vermont Executive Branch employees must attest to being fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or be subject to regular COVID-19 testing and masking requirements.

Environmental Factors

Duties are performed primarily in a standard office setting. Infrequent travel may be required, for which private means of transportation must be available. Work outside of normal office hours may be required.

Minimum Qualifications

Juris Doctorate (JD)

OR

Master’s degree or higher in business, finance, health, human services or public administration, law enforcement or a closely related field AND one (1) year or more at a professional level in conducting investigations or in performing financial or statistical data analysis or in a health/health insurance/human services program or organization

OR

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, health, human services or public administration, law enforcement or a closely related field AND three (3) years or more at a professional level in conducting investigations or in performing financial or statistical data analysis or in a health/health insurance/human services program or organization

OR

Associate’s degree in business, finance, health, human services or public administration, law enforcement or a closely related field AND five (4) years or more at a professional level in conducting investigations or in performing financial or statistical data analysis or in a health/health insurance/human services program or organization

OR

High School diploma or equivalent AND seven (7) years or more at a professional level in conducting investigations or in performing financial or statistical data analysis or in a health/health insurance/human services program or organization

Total Compensation

Equal Opportunity Employer

