Men Want Main-Floor Bathrooms and Women Want Backyard Retreats, According to Zolo Homebuyers Survey 2020
Goodbye open floor plans, hello dedicated office spaces – the pandemic is changing what we want in our homesTORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do men and women want different features in a home? Do millennials look for the same housing amenities as baby boomers?
In a new survey released by Zolo, one of Canada's most popular real estate marketplaces, more than 3,300 new homeowners and first-time buyers shared their preferences for their ideal home in 2022.
The results highlight the similarities and differences between gender and demographic groups.
For instance:
*Smart homes appealed to Gen Z (those aged 18 to 20) and the Silent Generation (those aged 76+)
*Centennials (ages 21 to 25), Gen Y (ages 21 to 40) and Xennials (ages 38 to 44) chose a dedicated home office
*Men prefer main-floor bathrooms, energy-saving appliances, and media/entertainment rooms
*Women want backyard retreats, hardwood flooring and fireplaces
The Ideal Home
Turns out the ongoing pandemic had a big impact on what home shoppers considered the must-have housing features in 2022. In the survey, 34% of respondents indicated that the layout or style of their home was an issue due to COVID-19 restrictions. This could include not enough dedicated working space while one or both adults and children are home, no room to pursue hobbies and leisure time, and not enough space to isolate from family members or gather safely.
Instead, the ideal home for 2022 includes:
*4 bedrooms
*3 bathrooms
*garage
*walk-in closet
*a backyard retreat
*walk-in pantry
*hardwood flooring
*a dedicated home office
Turns out the ideal home grew in size over the last year with 2021 respondents opting for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
According to new homeowners and potential homebuyers, certain amenities were considered the least-desirable. These included:
*open-concept floor plans
*a pool
*new windows
This is the third year of the annual launch of the Zolo: Homebuyers Survey.
About Zolo
Zolo is one of Canada’s most popular national real estate marketplaces. Each month, over 10 million home shoppers use Zolo to level up how they buy, sell, rent, finance and learn about real estate.
Nicole Sullivan
Zolo
+1 416-895-5407
nicole.sullivan@zolo.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn