5 Easy Ways to Celebrate the Season of Love with a Healthy Heart
In addition to Valentine’s Day, February is dedicated to American Heart Month, when heart health awareness comes to the forefront of our attention.
Much like any other muscle in the body, the heart needs exercise to function properly and efficiently. Strong muscles are healthy muscles, which means a strong heart is a healthy one.
American Heart Month is a great time to learn how to take care of your ticker by incorporating heart-healthy fitness into your workout routine.
— Houstonian Club personal trainer Lana Maciel.
Much like any other muscle in the body, the heart needs exercise to function properly and efficiently. Strong muscles are healthy muscles, which means a strong heart is a healthy one. “Regular exercise is proven to reduce not only the risk of heart disease but also reverse its effects,” says Houstonian Club personal trainer Lana Maciel.
The Houstonian Club, an award-winning fitness club in Houston, focuses on a healthy approach to wellness and exercise in a relaxed setting. Offering state-of-the-art equipment and over 160 group exercise classes per week, The Houstonian Club has something for everyone, including heart-healthy exercise programs, no matter their fitness ability or goals.
Maciel recognizes that often, a busy lifestyle gets in the way of maintaining a workout routine. She put together five ways to help start and keep a regular exercise regimen geared towards staying heart-healthy.
Keep it simple
Keeping your heart healthy doesn’t have to be time-consuming. Just 30 minutes a day is all you need to flex your heart muscle. If you’re on an even tighter schedule, 10 minutes of high-intensity interval training can increase your heart rate and challenge your cardiovascular system.
Partner up
Find a workout partner with similar goals to join you for an exercise session. Not only does it make the workout fun and social, but it helps to hold you accountable. When you’ve set a date and time with someone, you’re less likely to skip out on the workout. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt to have a workout partner who will push you a little harder than if you were on your own.
Make it fun
Do activities that you enjoy and keep you feeling motivated. Or try something that you’ve never done before, like taking a new class or learning a new sport. Whatever you choose, it should be something you look forward to, not something that feels like a chore. And when you find it, your heart will be happy.
Mix it up
Don’t be afraid to think outside the box! Avoid doing the same thing every day. Add some variety to your routine, change the environment, or even take your workout outdoors. The more you can mix it up, the less likely you will get bored with working out.
Ask for advice
Not sure where to start? Ask a fitness professional about how you can get started on a routine to improve your cardiovascular health. With their guidance, you can start challenging your heart and reducing your risk of heart disease, stroke, and hypertension.
