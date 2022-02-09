Opportunity for Vermont Businesses to Vend at The 2022 Big E

February 9, 2022 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) is now accepting applications from businesses seeking to vend at the Vermont Building at the Eastern States Exposition (Big E). The Vermont Building is one of six New England buildings on the Avenue of the States at the Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place each September in West Springfield, MA. During this event, which brings in approximately 1.5 million people each year, the Vermont Building hosts a variety of Vermont food and retail businesses which showcase the best of what our state has to offer and is a great opportunity for Vermont businesses to expand their market and increase brand recognition.

This annual event provides a unique regional marketing opportunity to Vermont businesses, helps to elevate the Vermont brand, and supports the Vermont economy. Booth spaces are offered for both retail and food/beverage products. There are booth spaces for the entirety of the 17-day fair, for 8-9 day rotating spots, and occasionally for 5-7 days.

Any business or organization will be considered that is registered with the Vermont Secretary of State, has been in business for over one year, and is in good standing with the State of Vermont. VAAFM has identified the following product priorities for the Vermont Building for 2022: (1) Products that use Vermont-sourced ingredients and/or materials; (2) savory foods that do not require fryers or grills; (3) Vermont-made accessories; (4) Vermont-made pottery; (5) hot and cold coffee to go; (6) products that align with regional/national trends.

Applications will be accepted through April 1, 2022. Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/bigevendor to learn more and apply today. Questions related to vending in the Vermont Building should be directed to Kristen Wirkkala at 802-522-3742 or kristen.wirkkala@vermont.gov .