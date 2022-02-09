Submit Release
Free Trapper Training Camp to Be Held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association are hosting a free trapper training camp at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County, the weekend of Feb. 25-27.

The training camp will feature instructions to include live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification. The 3-day event is for all ages.

Registration is limited and must be made on online here

Check-in for each of the training camps will begin with registration on Friday from 5-6:45 p.m.  Classroom instruction will be 7-9 p.m. On Saturday, activities will start with breakfast at 7 a.m. Instruction will be held throughout the day.

Three meals will be provided on Saturday and breakfast will be provided Sunday. On-site primitive camping is available, and participants must provide their own camping gear, have appropriate clothing, and bring note taking materials. Hotels are located near the refuge.

