Veyond Metaverse and KITECH Announce Research Collaboration to Co-Develop Innovative Immersive Haptic Devices

Veyond Metaverse and KITECH Announce Research Collaboration to Co-Develop Immersive Haptic Devices for Metaverse-Native Aviation Training and MRO CapabilitiesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley-based Veyond Metaverse, an immersive haptic-powered Metaverse company operating across multiple verticals, announced a collaborative research agreement with the Korean Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH), a leading Global Manufacturing Innovation Research Institution. This collaborative research agreement will bolster research and development of advanced applications for aviation, engineering, medical education and training, surgical planning, augmented assisted surgical operations, amongst other verticals.
"The co-development of immersive haptic devices and technology is a keystone step towards achieving KITECH and Veyond Metaverse's vision. Current mutually collaborative research would enable the new several larger in-depth research projects in both hardware and software of emerging Metaverse technology," said Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung, CoFounders of Veyond Metaverse. Several leading haptic technology developers and manufacturers have expressed in participating in these groundbreaking projects, but Veyond Metaverse and KITECH will invite-only a select few partners to collaborate with.
During the research partnership, KITECH will bring experience in - artificial intelligence, sensor technology focusing on healthcare, virtual-digital implementation know-how, and biocompatible injection process for injection products in haptic devices. This expertise, along with KITECH’s deep understanding of Virtual Digital Model control technology, will allow the expedited development of cutting-edge haptic devices far superior to current commercially available offerings. Veyond Metaverse will contribute to developing a realistic High-Fidelity Digital Twin Model for aviation training and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) processes. Implementation of novel and metaverse intuitive haptic devices leverage the full capabilities of the developed digital twin model, information sharing. Fully integrated haptic device implementation with Veyond Metaverse’s digital ecosystem allows iterative feedback for developing new haptic equipment. Experiential data from existing commercially available haptic devices used in R&D and haptic Device Control Interface Development will increase immersion in the Metaverse environment. Further demonstration of prototypes for aviation maintenance and education with enhanced immersion will utilize this data for advanced haptic equipment development through the Veyond Metaverse and KITECH collaboration.
ABOUT KITECH
The Korean Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) is a South Korean government-funded research institute founded to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SME)s. It services and supports South Korean SMEs through its industrial technology research and technology commercialization.
Please visit
https://eng.kitech.re.kr/main/
About Veyond Metaverse
Veyond Metaverse offers a new and disruptive XR technology to medical education, surgical planning, and training, augmented assisted surgical operations, pharmaceutical, oncology treatment, and diagnosis verticals. Its proprietary communication platform enables global engagement and seamless collaboration, creating a more accessible, user-friendly ecosystem by leveraging the most technologically-advanced communication capabilities. We seek to improve medical education and surgical training, save patients' lives by enhancing surgery and diagnosis and expand worldwide access through the proprietary cloud platform. Veyond Metaverse is based in Silicon Valley, CA. Please visit www.veyondmetaverse.com.
