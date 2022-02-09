Franchise Direct Publishes Its 2022 Top 100 Global Franchises Ranking and Report

The badge for the 2022 Top 100 from Franchise Direct.

The long-running ranking, now in its 14th year, is one of the most well-known franchise rankings, having frequently been cited by industry professionals.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Top 100 Global Franchises Ranking is up! The ranking, based on multiple data points such as longevity, annual sales revenue, system size and annual unit growth, is a snapshot of how a number of the most successful franchises in the world fared in the past year compared to the year before.

This year, a new franchise has found its way to top. KFC, buoyed by strong international growth, wrestled its way past perennial competitor for the top spot, McDonald’s. The chicken chain is only the third franchise to reach the very top spot of the ranking. Subway, which is currently in the process of bouncing back from recent difficulties, is the other.

But just because there have only been three franchises to reach No. 1 doesn’t mean the ranking hasn’t seen a wide variety of franchises. For instance, 15 franchises are making their debut in the Top 100 this year, including six home services franchises.

Accompanying the ranking is the Top 100 Franchises Report, which is full of tidbits on selected franchises to catch readers up on things they might have missed throughout the previous year in franchising.

For example, pet adoptions during the pandemic may have helped spur on pet franchise growth, but societal factors present pre-COVID were already increasing demand for franchises such as Top 100 newbie Hounds Town USA. As its CEO Jackie Bondanza told us, “We’re a very work-oriented society, and what the pandemic drove home to a lot of pet owners, even the ones who continue to work from home, is that their pets need more exercise and socialization than they can give.”

In addition, be sure to check out articles that dig down into, and beyond, the Top 100 to explore top franchises of the 2000s, top franchises under 100 units, and more! So if you don’t see a particular franchise in the main Top 100, it may be a part of one of these other lists. Or, even if it did make our main Top 100, it might also be in one of these other articles as well.

And don’t forget: You can always visit the Top 100 Global Franchises page for links to the rankings and reports for all years.

About Franchise Direct:

Established in 1998, Franchise Direct is among the pioneers of online lead generation for the franchise industry—and continues to lead the way. With nearly 15 platforms covering almost the entirety of the world, from North America to Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, it is Franchise Direct’s mission is to be the go-to online resource for franchise opportunities as well as the knowledge center of choice for anyone seeking information on the franchise industry.

Follow Franchise Direct:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FranchiseDirect

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FranchiseDirect

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/franchise-direct

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/FranchiseDirect