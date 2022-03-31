Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Arizona Receives the Best Possible Compensation Results

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona, please get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona or their family, please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Aside from being one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans who have developed this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars.

"Arizona is and has been one of the fastest growing states in the nation. There is a good chance a Navy Veteran who is now in Arizona with recently diagnosed mesothelioma moved from another state to retire or to enjoy warmer weather. We are certain the last thing they expected was mesothelioma.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona, please get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for the last three years-because we know how well he takes care of his clients who have this cancer caused by asbestos exposure." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona. https://Arizona.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Arizona the Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* https://www.mayoclinic.org/patient-visitor-guide/arizona

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma