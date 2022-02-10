Feroot Wins Two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Feroot Security Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Company Recognized for Client-Side Security and Magecart Protection

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leading provider of client-side cybersecurity solutions, today announced it was recognized for its innovation in two categories of this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Winning gold in the Client-Side Security and Magecart Protection categories, Feroot received top honors for its unmatched protections against JavaScript-based threats, including cross-site scripting, formjacking, skimming, Magecart and much more.

By immediately discovering all web assets an organization uses to interact with customers, Feroot is able to provide comprehensive client-side security monitoring, detection and remediation steps – identifying suspicious actions via a system that duplicates real user journeys.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to securing the client-side code supply chain of web applications – and making AppSec teams lives easier,” said Ivan Tsarynny, Co-Founder and CEO at Feroot. “It’s our unique combination of simplicity and powerful protections that make Feroot a highly valued, fast-growing security partner for some of the most discerning organizations around the world.”

Chris Kolling, vice president of marketing at Feroot, was also recognized in the award program, winning a silver in the Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year category.

About Feroot Security

Feroot Security believes customers should be able to do business securely with any company online, without risk or compromise. Feroot secures client-side web applications so businesses can deliver flawless digital user experiences to their customers. Leading brands trust Feroot to protect their client-side attack surface. To learn more, visit www.feroot.com.

Press Contact:

marketing@feroot.com

Feroot Security Inspector - Get to know your client-side attack surface