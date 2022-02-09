Artsy Self-Promotion Edutainer Rebecca P. Murray Hosts ‘Brag’ Workshop at WE Ignite Women’s Empowerment Conference

Submit Release
MOUNT VERNON, WA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WE Ignite Women’s Empowerment Conference hosts global edutainer, Rebecca P. Murray for a self-promotion playshop titled, ‘The Art of the Brag; It’s Time to Claim Your Genius.’ Murray is one of 26 speakers engaged for the three-day conference, which begins Thursday, February 10th at noon PST.

Murray will begin her 70-minute session with her trademark character-infused storytelling, followed by a breakout exercise and capped off with a game she calls ‘Brag Tag’ to tie it all together.

“Many people, and especially women, struggle with self-promotion," explained Murray. "The ‘Art of the Brag’ playshop is a space where attendees can come together and feel empowered to share their genius in a highly supportive and empowering environment.”

WE Ignite in its fourth year of conference production under founder Erin Long. Since its first sold-out in-person event in 2019, founder Long has engaged a variety of timely themes. 2022 spotlights ‘Connection through Gender’ and will showcase 26 speakers on a variety of riveting topics.

“WE Ignite hosted 48 virtual speakers in 2021,” said Long. “Rebecca Murray was among our top-rated speakers, and her confidence session was one of the most talked-about. This is why we’ve invited her back for another round in 2022.”

Murray is a character-driven comedic storyteller who drives conversations to action through her original take on subjects such as courage, confidence, doubt, and shame. “My 2021 WE Ignite workshop laid the groundwork for a keynote and one-woman show called The Confidence Equation™,” said Murray, who performed her first live theater show last September. As the 45-minute ‘Equation’ plays out, in the show, Murray reappears as three highly original comedic characters to bring concepts like shame, doubt, and courage to life. The experience is wrapped in a blanket of musicality infusing song bites from 'The Sound of Music.'

“I’ve found that audiences can more easily visualize their dreams and how to achieve them when these universal concepts are personified before their eyes,” said Murray. “You know, they say you teach what you need to learn most. I am student, teacher, and performer in one.”

Purchase Tickets to WE Ignite 2022 here: https://www.weignitewa.org/conferences

About Rebecca P. Murray
Murray is president of Showcase Your Shine with Rebecca P. Murray, an image consulting and communications edutaiment company near Seattle, Washington. Murray works with leaders and teams who want their influence to shine on-stage, on-screen, and in-person. Murray regularly presents at conferences and corporate retreats and association functions. She also teaches her own on-demand courses and offers curriculum through local colleges and universities.

About WE Ignite Women’s Empowerment Conference
Founded by Erin Long in 2018, WE Ignite, an educational non-profit, provides a forum for women to connect and share their knowledge and experiences to help each other grow and prosper throughout our professional and personal lives. Each year invites a theme that ignites conversation around meaningful and relevant topics. 2022 brings forth ‘Connection to Gender’ and showcases 26 speakers between February 10 - 12 to dig in and explore with a virtual audience. Find out more and purchase tickets here: https://www.weignitewa.org/conferences

