SCARSDALE MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS
The Scarsdale Business Alliance Announces 2nd Annual Music Festival, and the Full Line-Up of Activities & SponsorsSCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 4, the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) will host its 2nd Annual Scarsdale Music Festival, presented by Morgan Stanley. The event will take place rain or shine on Chase Road, Spencer Place, Boniface Circle and Harwood Court in Scarsdale Village from 12-6pm. Join us for a festive day full of live music, food, drinks, and family fun activities.
The Scarsdale Music Festival is an event designed to bring the community together with local musicians who love to share and perform music. Several bands will be performing throughout the day on the main stage, sponsored by Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure Insurance and Compass. This year’s lineup includes: Where is Phi, Someday Radio, Louise in Trouble, The Del Bocas, Meerkat The Band, and The Modtones.
Scarsdale Music Festival will feature a selection of savory and sweet offerings from Akai Lounge, Baked in Color, Crazy Taco-Mex, Leila's Crepe Station, Leila’s Empanadas, Meritage, Once Upon a Lil Cupcake, Pizza Vitale Truck, Superlicious Food Truck, The 808 Bistro, Westchester Burger Truck and Yeomiji. In addition, the Scarsdale Police Benevolent Association will once again host their BBQ Bash.
Guests can wash down all that delicious food with a cool drink or two! Guests 21+ can enjoy great brews and craft spirit cocktails at the new Spirits Tent & Beer Garden with prime stage viewing.
Once again, Zachys will be sponsoring The Grand Tasting Tent on Harwood Court (open from 1-6pm), with over 75 of the finest wines from around the world. Guests will have the chance to taste, talk and learn from industry wine experts in this uniquely curated fine wine event. It’s a VIP experience not to be missed!
The Houlihan Lawrence Family Fun Zone will feature family activities, balloon artists and games. In addition, Friends of Music and the Arts (FMA), a volunteer-run, community organization dedicated to supporting, promoting, and enhancing the music and arts programs in all Scarsdale schools will be providing arts and crafts projects. The Scarsdale Police and Fire Vehicles will be present along with the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps for tours and more.
The SBA is also thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) to make the Scarsdale Music Festival a zero-waste event. Meals and snacks from food vendors will be served on compostable (made from plants) or recyclable serve ware. The CAC will be providing bin stations with recycling and compost bins to keep any waste out of the trash. The goal is to have little to no trash from the event!
The Scarsdale Music Festival will be donating a portion of proceeds to Feeding Westchester (feedingwestchester.org). Our donation will help fund their mission to ensure all people have access to the food they need.
While this is a free community event, there is a suggested charitable donation of $10 (100% of the proceeds from those donations will go directly to Feeding Westchester). In order to enter the Grand Tasting Tent, sponsored by Zachys, and the Spirits Tent & Beer Garden and consume alcohol, you must show ID to prove that you are over 21. Entrance to the Grand Tasting Tent requires the purchase of a wristband for $50. Drink Tickets will also be available for purchase to use in the 21+ Spirits Tent & Beer Garden for $12. All food and non-alcoholic beverages are pay-as-you-go.
Donations and wristbands will be available online at scarsdalemusicfestival.com on April 5, 2022, and will also be available at the festival by cash or credit card.
The SBA is thankful to all of the Scarsdale Music Festival event sponsors. Presenting Sponsor: Morgan Stanley; Platinum Elite Sponsors: Zachys, Houlihan Lawrence, Compass, Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure; Platinum Sponsors: Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, MS Walker, and Pepe Infiniti; Silver Sponsors: Mark Jessamy Photography, Partyline Rentals, Rudy's Music and 107.1 The Peak.
For event information and tickets: www.scarsdalemusicfestival.com and follow us on Instagram @scarsdalemusicfestival.
For sponsorship opportunities: info@scarsdalebusinessalliance.com.
###
Beth Bobek
Events by Beth
+1 203-524-4889
beth@eventsbybeth.com