New Online Product Launch Makes Travel Easier

UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late 2021, a new e-commerce business launched nationally called Copy My Trip. The business sells pre-planned travel itineraries to the world of travelers. Each itinerary destination includes 1-3 choices of accommodations, numerous restaurant options, complete list of activities in the area and recommendations of “where to go and what to do” all with contact information and links to purchase tickets or book reservations.

“We wanted to take the time commitment and frustration involved in travel planning out of the equation,” says Angela Wilcox, co-founder of Copy My Trip. “By offering our customers a proven itinerary of areas we’ve traveled to, vacationers can relax knowing the trip will be a sure hit - without the hassle of having to plan it all themselves.”

Copy My Trip offers limited hotel and restaurant choices so travelers don’t have to research huge numbers of options available to them. The itineraries have already been researched and proven to work for most everyone based on years of travel experiences to the destinations offered. Ms. Wilcox believes “It’s a unique product that will save hours of time researching, planning, mapping out locations and all the other nuances that go into putting together a trip. We’ve had so many friends ask if they could just get our itinerary from the last trip we took that we decided it would be great to be able to share our adventures with others.”

For $19.95, a complete itinerary is available online for a number of destinations. Currently, itineraries are available from a number of areas in the US from CA to New England and as far east as Europe and Africa. “Our goal is to continue to add to the portfolio so we can offer as many destinations as possible,” says Ms. Wilcox.

Copy My Trip was founded by two friends and colleagues who wanted to share their love of travel with the world of travel fanatics. Copy My Trip creates unique itineraries to resolve decision fatigue and planning frustration by providing proven trip packages for all types of travelers. Their mission is to encourage more people to experience the wonder of travel by freeing up time, providing entertaining itineraries and making travel planning easier, and more accessible. For more information, please visit copymytrips.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Angela Wilcox at 781-241-208, or email angela@amw-marketing.com.