Findaa Technology wins 'Best AI Powered Healthcare Asset Management Platform (UK)'

February 10, 2022

Findaa is pleased to announce that it has won Best AI Powered Healthcare Asset Management Platform (UK) in the Artificial Intelligence Awards 2021 by Corporate Vision. This award is great recognition of Findaa’s efforts in providing innovative solutions to healthcare providers in the UK such as the NHS, and private organisations.

Findaa solves two major problems in healthcare, firstly in reducing wastage that is endemic in healthcare globally, and secondly in improving efficiency, especially in hospitals. The company does this by providing automated asset monitoring data solutions so that medical equipment and drugs can be found quickly and easily, without incurring delays or costly manual processes. The solution works seamlessly both inside buildings and outside, automatically anywhere in the world.

Simon Rowell, Co-Founder of Findaa Technology said ‘We are very grateful to Corporate Vision for awarding us this and in proving that we are at the leading edge of innovation in our field, solving real problems in healthcare. We look forward to building on this success.’

Findaa also works with other sectors and markets such as supply chains and insurance, where there are similar problems around asset monitoring. The company plans to imbed Blockchain technology into its solution in 2022 to create even more automation and data security layers. The company have also written a 220 page paperback called 'Connected Secrets' which shows organisations how they can improve using AI and IoT technology. You can access a free copy of the book at www.findaatech.com

