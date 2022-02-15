Verplank Returns From Shoulder Surgery
Scott Verplank to resume full PGA Champions Tour Schedule after Shoulder Surgery
“It’s always a tough decision... but surgery was the right call at the right time. My shoulder feels as strong or stronger than it’s ever been.”EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enviro-Mist Inc. is excited to announce that Scott Verplank is returning to a full PGA Champions Tour schedule after shoulder surgery. Following a season ending shoulder surgery in September, Verplank has been rehabbing the shoulder and is ready to start the Champions Tour season. “The shoulder feels really good,” Verplank explained. “It’s always a tough decision whether to pull the plug on a season or work through a nagging injury, but surgery was the right call at the right time. My shoulder feels as strong or stronger than it’s ever been. I’m looking forward to playing golf at a level that I know I’m capable of this season."
— Scott Verplank
“We have a lot of exciting things happening at Enviro-Mist in 2022 and Scott being healthy and feeling strong is icing on the cake,” said Dave Salas, President/CEO of Enviro-Mist Inc. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our partnership with Scott and can’t wait to see him back on the course.”
Enviro-Mist Inc. provides high-level disinfecting and air quality solutions with nationwide response for preventive or corrective surface disinfecting. Enviro-Mist Inc. also provides portable, medical-grade air disinfection units, as well as indoor air quality monitoring systems for virus detection and healthy indoor air. In addition, Enviro-Mist Inc. offers an exclusive, tamper-proof air disinfection unit that is ideal for elevators, classrooms, senior living centers and unattended spaces.
Matt Atyia
Enviro-Mist Inc.
+1 405-510-0080
matt@enviro-mist.com