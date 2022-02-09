Submit Release
Updated Probate Forms Available Now

Amendments within guardianships, name changes, and the Medicaid Estate Recovery Program led to alterations in some probate forms.

Amendments within guardianships, name changes, and the Medicaid Estate Recovery Program led to alterations in some probate forms.

The Supreme Court of Ohio has updated several standard probate forms to reflect various statutory and administrative developments within the state.

The changes went into effect on Feb. 1.

Guardianships Probate Form 66.05 was repealed, with the affidavit that was part of that form now incorporated and available in Rule 66.05 of the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio. That rule details the responsibilities of courts establishing guardianships.

Probate Form 66.05 contained an affidavit that guardians may use to affirm they have no pending misdemeanor or felony charges and haven’t been convicted of or pleaded guilty to any misdemeanor or felony offense.

Name Changes Probate Form 21.6 includes an updated legal cross-reference after the General Assembly relocated the related statute in the Ohio Revised Code. The form pertains to someone seeking a name change within a probate court. Name-change applications are customarily published publicly. Form 21.6 is a petition to prevent publication and to request sealing of the file.

Medicaid Recovery In Probate Form 7.0, the street address for the Medicaid Estate Recovery Program was updated.

Under the direction of the Ohio Department of Medicaid, the program allows the Ohio Attorney General to recover funds from the estates of former Medicaid recipients for all correctly paid Medicaid benefits.

Estate executors submit the form to notify the program administrator when someone they’re representing has died.

