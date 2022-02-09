Criptonews.es goes beyond DEFI news with new NFT Calendar
We want to filter out the best NFT projects from the large amount of collections, helping our community locate the most interesting ones.”MADRID, SPAIN, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Criptonews.es is one of the leading Spanish crypto news websites since 2018 and last month they just released their new NFT Drop calendar bringing their readers up to date with the most important NFT projects about to mint and also the ones currently trading.
The NFT space has become too important to ignore. They have been providing regular news updates from the NFT space but now it has become inevitable to stay on top of the projects being added to the community. And the best way to do this is by providing an NFT Calendar where they will feature the most interesting collections based on several indicators such as: Team behind project, community size, reputation, hype and other sources.
There are currently more than 100 NFT projects coming out every month and the vast majority don’t succeed. Criptonews want to contribute by providing a filter of some of the more interesting ones. Each project will have a simple layout to facilitate an easy overview of the most important key points such as: Total amount of NFTs, price per NFT, Mint date, community size (Discord, Twitter etc.).
The idea is to grow this new section adding new features in the near future such as interviews with team members, roadmap discussions and more.
