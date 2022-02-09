When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 08, 2022 FDA Publish Date: February 09, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – 02/08/2022 - Brentwood, NY, Celebrate Today is voluntarily recalling lot number DK1027, Exp 08/01/2023 of Red Mammoth capsules to the consumer level. Celebrate Today was informed by Amazon that laboratory analysis has found the product to be tainted with sildenafil and tadalafil, an ingredients known as a phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors found in an FDA approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil and tadalafil in Red Mammoth capsules renders the product an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.

Risk Statement: Consumers with underlying medical conditions who take Red Mammoth with undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil may experience serious health risks. For example, PDE-5 inhibitors may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels that may be life-threatening. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates. To date, Celebrate Today has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Red Mammoth capsules are marketed as a dietary supplement for male enhancement and is packaged in 10 count blister cards packaged in a carton. The affected Red Mammoth packages include lot DK1027 with an expiration date of 08/01/2023. The product can be identified by the label below and was distributed and fulfilled by Amazon at www.amazon.com nationwide in the USA between 1/2021 and 2/2022.

On December 17, 2020, FDA issued a press release that warned consumers to avoid certain products found on Amazon, eBay, and other retailers due to hidden and potentially dangerous drug ingredients. It also encouraged online marketplaces to ensure these products are not sold on their platforms.

Celebrate Today is notifying its customers by this press announcement and sending Amazon messages to its customers and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers that have Red Mammoth capsules should stop using.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Brian Dunn at (631) 642-2550, Monday -Friday from 09:00 – 17:00 EST or e-mail Celebratetodaystore@gmail.com . Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

