British Red Cross, Aviva and Hargreaves Lansdown named UK’s most resilient brands

BRIX - Top 10 Leaderboard

The charity sector tops the list of industry sectors for best average resilience, and three of the top ten companies are in financial services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British Red Cross, Aviva and Hargreaves Lansdown are the UK’s most resilient businesses, according to a new study from global digital transformation business Kin + Carta.

The findings come from Kin + Carta’s latest Business Resilience Index (BRIX), which assesses FTSE 100 and B Corp businesses in 10 sectors, indexing them across four key areas: agility, responsibility, humanity and maturity. The analysis takes into account considerations including business model, working practices, long-term purpose and how they balance people, purpose and profit.

A strong performance in ‘Responsibility’ in particular relation to diversity and inclusion (D&I), meant the British Red Cross took top position on this year’s Business Resilience Index with a score of 63.8%. It was also singled out for ‘leading on climate change transparency and performance’, as well as for the energy efficiency of its digital estate.

The study found that financial services ranked as leaders across the board in business resilience, with Aviva, Hargreaves Lansdown and HSBC placed in the top 10 across all brands.

Aviva, the strongest performer in the sector, took third place due to its modern architectural approach and overall digital maturity. In the ‘Maturity’ metric, it was beaten only by EasyJet and Marks and Spencer Group.

Financial services did not fare as well overall in ‘Responsibility’, which comes in stark contrast to the sector’s strong performances across the ‘Agility’, ‘Maturity’ and ‘Humanity’ sections. However, it is worth noting that Aviva bucked the trend, placing 10th across all brands and placing third overall on ‘energy efficiency of digital estate’.

Overall Leaderboard Top 10 (Average 41.81%):

British Red Cross - 63.8% (out of 100%)

Aviva - 60.4%

Hargreaves Lansdown - 60.2%

GlaxoSmithKline - 58.8%

Royal Dutch Shell - 57.8%

Coop - 57.5%

Unilever - 55.8%

Vodafone - 54.7%

HSBC - 54.6%

Unicef UK - 54.1%

In regard to overall average resilience across the 10 industry sectors , charities took top spot, followed by financial services.

Top 5 By Sector

Charities - 50.42%

Financial Services - 45.29%

Technology - 43.88%

Media & Entertainment - 43.07%

Retail & Consumers - 41.88%

Claire Robinson, Director of Transformation and Consultancy at Kin + Carta Europe, says: "While the early pandemic meant that agility was the key focus in last year's Business Resilience Index, the dial has now clearly shifted towards responsibility. Sustainability and the fight for a greener planet are at the forefront of consumers’ minds. The British Red Cross performed really well across responsibility metrics, and that helped it top the table this year.”

She added: “Banks and financial institutions are no strangers to digital innovation and were ahead of the curve, due to increased regulation after the 2008 financial crisis and the disruptive impact of the likes of Monzo. By being further along the roadmap than other industries, the financial sector was in a stronger position to weather the pandemic, and therefore it is no surprise that they have performed strongly this year in the Index. There’s still work to be done however, and the Index gives an indication of where focus could be placed to improve business resilience across industries as well as individual brands.”

For more information, the Kin + Carta Business Resilience Index 2021 is available to download

About Kin + Carta:

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone.

Our 1,700 stategists, engineers, and creatives around the world bring the connective power of data, experience, and technology to the world’s most influential companies, helping them to accelerate their digital roadmap, rapidly innovate, modernise their systems, enable their teams, and optimise for continued growth.

In our offices across Europe, South America, and Singapore, and as a Certified B Corporation in the United States, our triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit is at the core of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.kinandcarta.com.

About the Business Resilience Index

The Kin + Carta Business Resilience Index was developed in 2020 as a response to the central questions posed by COVID-19: what is resilience and how can we ensure our organisations become more resilient as the pace of change increases? Now, the narrative has shifted from reactive to proactive: how can we make sure our organisations continue to thrive through reinvention?

With a firm belief in ‘what gets measured gets managed’, the Index plots the characteristics and practices that constitute resilience to help our clients measure and improve theirs. We ingest hundreds of articles and analyse thousands of data points to determine business resilience and manifest it in an Index based on four contributing dimensions: Agility, Maturity, Responsibility and Humanity.

This year, we’ve improved the breadth, depth and scope of the Index by assessing FTSE 100 and B Corp businesses across 10 industries (including ourselves, of course) to develop a more comprehensive and balanced view of business resilience for 2022 and beyond.