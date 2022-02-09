PHILIPPINES, February 9 - Press Release February 9, 2022 'Bossing' Endorses Lacson-Sotto Tandem as the Leaders We Need More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/bossing-endorses-lacson-sotto-tandem-as-the-leaders-we-need IMUS, Cavite - No less than the "Bossing" has endorsed the tandem of Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson and his vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III as the country's next chief public servants. Vic "Bossing" Sotto said he admires Lacson for his integrity, courage and solid track record in public service for the last 50 years. "Siyempre ang iboboto natin, walang iba kundi ang aking hinahangaang senador, si Senator Ping Lacson. (Of course, we will vote for no other than the senator I admire - Senator Ping Lacson)," Vic said at the proclamation rally of Lacson and Sotto here Tuesday evening. "Ako ay hanga sa katapatan nitong taong ito - katapatan sa pagbibigay ng serbisyong publiko. Nakita natin yan sa record niya. At pagdating sa katapangan di mo matatawaran. Kabitenyo, eh. Katapangan para labanan ang mga tiwali sa gobyerno, para labanan ang korapsyon sa gobyerno (I admire Lacson's integrity in public service, as shown by his track record. And no one can question his Caviteño courage to fight wrongdoing such as crime and corruption)," he added. Lacson has repeatedly stressed that being the occupant of Malacañang means public service, pointing out in his speech late Tuesday that "the people may not be our masters, but definitely we are your servants." Vic - who is also a successful businessman who runs his own production company - vouched as well for his brother, Senate President Sotto. Both are part of the "Dabarkads" of the longest-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga!" "Siya ang makakatulong ng ating Pangulong Ping para ayusin ang gobyerno, ayusin ang buhay nating lahat (Senate President Sotto will help our President Ping in fixing the ills of government and fixing the lives of us Filipinos)," he said. After his speech, Vic's hands were raised in victory by the Lacson-Sotto tandem. Meanwhile, other "Dabarkads" also graced the rally, including Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola - as well as basketball superstar Marc Pingris. Supporters who physically attended the event observed health protocols and physical distancing, in line with Lacson's policy of a disciplined campaign. During his speech, Lacson reiterated his promise to fix the ills of the government for the benefit of Filipinos (Aayusin ang Gobyerno, Aayusin ang Buhay ng Bawat Pilipino) and to go after crooks especially those in government (Uubusin ang Magnanakaw). He appealed anew to the Filipino people as well to choose their next leaders wisely, instead of picking a thief in government (Magnanakaw sa Gobyerno) who may end up robbing the people of their future. Lacson made a commitment to his fellow Caviteños to fulfill his promises through a combination of stern discipline and leadership by example. "Ako po ay humaharap sa inyo bilang isang kababayan, lehitimong taga-Imus, lehitimong taga-Cavite. Kapag ako pinagpala na maglingkod, hinding hindi ko kayo ipapahiya. Hinding hindi ko kayo bibiguin (I face you as a full-blooded son of Imus, Cavite. If I will be voted to serve, I will not embarrass you. I will not fail you)!" he said.