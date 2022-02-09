Personal Injury Law Firm, Denmon Pearlman Law, Wins a ‘Golden Gavel’ for TV Commercial

Personal Injury Lawyers, Denmon Pearlman Law, win Golden Gavel Award for Best TV Commercial.

A Tampa Bay law firm that specializes in Personal Injury and Car Accidents recently won a 'Golden Gavel' award for the best 15 second TV commercial.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay law firm, Denmon Pearlman Law, which specializes in Personal Injury and Car Accidents, recently won a Golden Gavel Award for its “Taken” 15-second TV commercial. The annual award ceremony, hosted by the National Trial Lawyers, honors the best law firm advertisements. This year’s awards ceremony took place on Jan. 31 at the National Trial Lawyers Summit in Miami Beach at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

“It is an honor and privilege to have our creative work recognized by the National Trial Lawyers,” Founding Partner Christian Denmon stated. “We wanted to use the movie ‘Taken’ as inspiration for the commercial and show the insurance companies and their victims that we mean business. This award would not have been possible without the work of many talented people.”

At the ceremony, the firm thanked their media and creative teams at Trif3cta Pictures including Nicholas Denmon, Steven Quach, and Thomas J. Humphreys as well as Randy Nordstrom and Ryan Biever at Focus DMG. The firm was also a finalist for the best 30-second TV commercial.

Since its inception, Denmon Pearlman Law has dedicated itself to ethical, educational, and entertaining advertising and marketing—in digital and traditional formats such as television.

Christian Denmon, his wife and business partner Nicole Denmon, and business partner Lee Pearlman accepted the Golden Gavel Award at the ceremony. All three have been practicing law for over 14 years and joined together to create Denmon Pearlman Law in 2010.

Denmon Pearlman Law is unique in that they make an extraordinary effort to get to know you personally and stay in touch with you and your family for years to come no matter where you live in Tampa Bay. “We pride ourselves on delivering a personable experience for all of our clients every time we come in contact with them,” stated Nicole Denmon.

At Denmon Pearlman Law, you'll find a team of St. Petersburg car accident attorneys and their professional staff eager and ready to solve your injury needs while enduring a relationship for years to come.

Denmon Pearlman Law is headquartered in St. Petersburg with additional offices located in Hillsborough and Pasco county.

The award-winning commercial is currently airing on all major cable networks.

For more information about Denmon Pearlman Law’s legal services, call 800-800-4300 or visit www.denmonpearlman.com