Center Valley Dental’s “Crowns in a Day” Revolutionizing Dentistry

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients looking for custom dental crowns in the Lehigh Valley can find a solution from Center Valley Dental. Their single-visit crowns can be created and placed in only a few hours, so busy patients can be in and out of the office with a brand-new smile in no time.

“There are no uncomfortable impression trays and no temporaries,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley. “Instead, patients have a color-matched porcelain restoration that looks and feels just like their natural teeth.”

Crowns help strengthen, repair, and restore damaged teeth. They are ideal for patients with root canals or large cavities because they prevent further breakage. They make eating easier and prolong the life of your smile.

“We are excited that we can offer this service to our patients,” adds Dr. Lang. “Whether it is a busy schedule that keeps them from the dentist or a fear of the unknown, we aim to address these concerns so that we can provide an efficient and comfortable treatment.”

Other services offered by the Center Valley dentist include veneers, sedation dentistry, general dentistry, and dental implants. Because of their natural look and feel, dental implants are one of the most sought-after missing tooth solutions available.

To learn more about crowns in Center Valley from Center Valley Dental, visit https://centervalleydental.com/appointment-request/. Center Valley Dental is only minutes from Bethlehem, Allentown, and Coopersburg.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more visit, https://www.centervalleydental.com/.