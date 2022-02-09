Submit Release
Burgum appoints Wrigley to serve as attorney general

On Feb. 8, Gov. Doug Burgum appointed former U.S. attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley to serve out the remainder of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s term after his sudden passing on Jan. 28. The four-year term ends Dec. 31. Wrigley plans to take the oath of office at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Capitol.

Wrigley served as North Dakota’s U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2009, having been appointed by President George W. Bush, and again from 2019 to 2021 after being appointed by President Donald Trump. Wrigley served as lieutenant governor for six years under former Gov. Jack Dalrymple, having been appointed to the role in 2010 and winning election to a four-year term with Dalrymple in 2012.

Read the governor's news release at: https://www.governor.nd.gov/news/burgum-appoints-former-us-attorney-lieutenant-governor-drew-wrigley-serve-attorney-general

