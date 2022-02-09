Montgomery County Republican Central Committee Demands the Montgomery County Board of Elections Clean-up Voter Rolls
Although the irregularities in the Montgomery County may not be large enough to swing a national election, they could be a factor in local and municipal races.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are concerning issues with the voter rolls in Montgomery County, Maryland (MD). This week, the county Republican Central Committee (MCGOP.com), has reached out to the Montgomery County Board of Elections asking them to clean up the County’s voter rolls, prior to the primary elections. Following MCGOP’s recent review of potential voter irregularities, the time to put things on the right track is now before the June primary elections. One example shared with the BOE a list of registered county voters who may have voted in both Montgomery County, Maryland and as well as in North Carolina; that is illegal. Another example MCGOP shared with the Board of Elections is a list of voters in Montgomery County, MD that may be inactive, as prepared by the Maryland Voter Integrity Group.
Robyn Sachs of the Maryland Voter Integrity Group states. “It is imperative that the Maryland Board of Elections clean up our Maryland voter rolls. We have 106,000 “inactive voters” who voted in 2020, over 559 over 100-year-olds, and people voting from commercial locations from pharmacies to football fields.”
The MCGOP noted that the Board of Elections could compare, reconcile, and purge voter rolls of individuals who have submitted "change of address" requests to the USPS indicating they have moved to a different location outside of the County or outside of the State. This data is from the "National Change of Address" (NCOA) system and Federal election law "allows" state Board of Elections to use NCOA data to update voter rolls although states are NOT required to use this key data set.
Reardon Sullivan, Chairman of the MCGOP notes “Although the irregularities in the Montgomery County may not be large enough to swing a national election, they could be a factor in local and municipal races.”
The MCGOP offers a 10-point plan for cleaning up the Montgomery County voter rolls and requests that the Board of Elections implement same:
1. Purge voters that do not reside in Montgomery County.
2. Remove duplicate voters.
3. Investigate voters that have addresses at USPS, UPS, storage lockers and other questionable residences.
4. Identify non-citizens in the database. Update databases to include a data field to distinguish between those authorized to vote in Federal and State elections versus only local elections.
5. Investigate voters who have more than one registration. A failure to respond by providing proof of identity and current address should result in removal.
6. Purge ghosts' registrations.
7. Compare, reconcile, and purge voter rolls using deaths reported at the Register of Wills and with SSA death records.
8. Compare, reconcile, and purge voter rolls using both criminal conviction and mental incompetence records.
9. Compare, reconcile, and purge voter rolls using the county's tax records and primary residences against County/State tax filings.
10. Make provisional ballots a different size or color, so they are handled separately and NOT scanned with all ballots that are NOT provisional.
We implore the leaders in the local Democrat and party to join us in keeping our voter rolls beyond reproach and make Montgomery County Maryland a national model of voter roll integrity.
