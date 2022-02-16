DICE Dental in Springfield Welcomes Dr. David Mazor
DICE Dental in Springfield offers dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions.
I look forward to helping patients get out of pain and find their smile again.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental in Springfield welcomes Dr. David Mazor to the team. Dr. Mazor is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He completed two years of general practice residency, including a year as a chief resident at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia.
— Dr. David Mazor
Experienced in all aspects of general dentistry, Dr. Mazer will be offering dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions. He joins Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental, in helping patients smile with confidence.
“I look forward to helping patients get out of pain and find their smile again,” he says. “I love nothing more than bringing a smile to a patient’s face.”
Dental implants in Springfield start at only $750. They are one of the most popular services offered by the Springfield dentist because of their natural look and durability. Other services available include dentures, starting at $499, and crowns, starting at $650.
To learn more about dental implants and dentures in Springfield from DICE Dental, visit https://dice-dental.com/springfield/. New patients are welcome.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
