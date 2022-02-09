VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches Hearts 4 Heroes Social Media Challenge to Spread the Love for Law Enforcement Officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—This February, to show appreciation to law enforcement, Attorney General Ashley Moody is challenging Floridians through social media to show their love for law enforcement. The challenge is called Hearts 4 Heroes and involves doing something nice for an officer in a local community to show gratitude. To participate, record, photograph or snap a selfie of the act of kindness or give a small gesture to an officer and post on Twitter using the hashtag #Hearts4HeroesChallenge. Along with the post, Attorney General Moody is recommending Floridians nominate someone to continue the challenge by tagging friends on social media.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our law enforcement officers put their lives at risk daily and along with their noble profession, comes a great deal of stress—and with the rise in fallen officers nationwide over the past few years—I want Florida to continue showing support for our brave law enforcement heroes. This February, I am urging Floridians to participate in our Hearts 4 Heroes Challenge by spreading the love on social media for law enforcement. It can be as simple as a smile and a handshake, giving a small gift or simply saying thank you to show appreciation for law enforcement officers. So please, join our challenge and do something nice for an officer in your community. Then post it on social media using the hashtag #Hearts4HeroesChallenge.”The challenge began with Attorney General Moody surprising Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lady Lake Police Department, thanking the officers for their service. Attorney General Moody is also challenging retired American professional wrestler, Titus O'Neil, to join the campaign and present an act of kindness to a Florida law enforcement officer.Floridians do not have to wait to be challenged. Attorney General Moody is encouraging people to get involved now. Keep up with the fun by searching #Hearts4HeroesChallenge on Twitter to see the latest challenge posts!
You just read:
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches Hearts 4 Heroes Social Media Challenge to Spread the Love for Law Enforcement Officers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.