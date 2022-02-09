More about GBI Arrests Appling County Jailer on Assault Charges

Submit Release
Baxley, GA (February 8 , 2022) – The GBI is conducting an aggravated assault investigation in Appling County.  On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of an assault on an inmate that occurred on January 29, 2022. Appling County Jailor William Rentz, 60, was arrested on one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Violation of Oath of Office, and one count of Battery.

The inmate was identified as Tremar A. Harris, 37, of Baxley, GA. The preliminary investigation by GBI agents revealed that Rentz assaulted Harris while Harris was being restrained. Rentz was processed on the charges at the Appling County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (912-367-8120) or the GBI investigative office in Douglas, GA (912-389-4103).  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the see Something, Send Something mobile app.

