eMedia Monitor First to Bring Real-Time Broadcast Monitoring Solutions to Ukraine
eMM expands its worldwide coverage to now include this politically and economically important region
We are proud to be the first provider to include Ukraine in our portfolio making an important contribution to companies and institutions for which media coverage in this country plays a central role.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The well established media monitoring provider eMedia Monitor (eMM) announces to further expand its international media coverage of around 3,400 broadcast channels in 75 countries to now also include Ukraine.
— Elisabeth Hackl, VP Business Development at eMedia Monitor
eMM, who was the first to offer real-time media monitoring in Russia, is now the first one to provide the service in Ukrainian language, covering the local media landscape. Delivering reliable, uncensored media monitoring in these two politically and economically important countries underlines the role of eMM as a leading technology provider.
Especially in times of constantly overturning news, a practical way to access all published information is of great importance. By implementing a number of intelligent features and versatile filtering options, eMM created a feasible solution to deal with these massive amounts of media content. This way, current events can be followed in detail and yet the overview can be maintained.
Thanks to reliable 24/7 processing of the media channels, all information broadcast can seamlessly be captured and transcribed – and, if desired, translated directly into another language. The word-for-word reproduction of media content creates a detailed, fact-based record without censorship or third-party interpretations, which is an important factor in correctly assessing present situations.
“We are proud to be the first provider to include Ukraine in our international media monitoring portfolio. Thus, we make an important contribution to companies and institutions for which Ukraine and its media coverage play a central role. Of course, the solutions for this region also come with all eMM features and are based on advanced speech-to-text technology delivering valuable results only seconds after being broadcast”, says Elisabeth Hackl, VP Business Development at eMedia Monitor.
The monitoring hits are immediately accessible via the cloud-based eMM Pegasus platform, can be commented, assigned a sentiment (positive, negative, or neutral), cut and sent via email or downloaded. Besides, clips are available in original quality. This way, eMM delivers a user-friendly solution for their clients to understand and evaluate the media coverage of the topics of choice, completely independently. This contributes to making fact-based decisions and deriving appropriate actions.
About eMedia Monitor
eMedia Monitor is an international media monitoring provider located in Vienna, Austria. Founded in 2007, eMM has since become one of the technology leaders of the industry. The SaaS solution currently covers all kinds of audiovisual media sources like TV, radio, web-TV or podcasts worldwide. Additionally to the most comprehensive channel coverage worldwide, eMM offers a wide selection of the most important languages and dialects spoken worldwide, such as English, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Chinese or Russian. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.
Lisa Valek
eMedia Monitor
+43 1 5812630100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn