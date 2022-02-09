Samiteon is now a Certified Salesforce Consulting Partner.

Samiteon, a leader in innovation and technology solutions has achieved the status of a Certified Salesforce Partner.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samiteon, a leader in innovation and technology solutions has achieved the status of a Certified Salesforce Partner. Samiteon's Salesforce certification clearly illustrates that Samiteon continues to adopt and exceed industry-leading standards that enable them to stand out as a leader in CRM software through the delivery of unique solutions such as Credit App Process on Salesforce. Paramita Mundlur, COO said, “Our clients can count on Samiteon to implement, manage and support SalesForce CRM software and use it to improve their top line.” Getting certified to the program requires dedication to guidelines and principles set by Salesforce, including a variety of projects completed, customer satisfaction rating, innovation, and corporate responsibility.

Samiteon provides Salesforce solutions expertise to many small to medium size businesses. Samiteon can help with Lead Management, Compensation, Credit App, Payment Integration and Salesforce Marketing Cloud that allows companies to know customers, personalize every interaction in real-time, engage with them across all marketing channels, as well as commerce, service, and sales, and then analyze performance to optimize for success.

Samiteon's strength and advancement has been driven by a close partnership with Salesforce account executives and leadership teams. Samiteon has positioned itself as a trusted partner, especially in the Midwest US market, and has been described as instrumental in acquiring new customers and expanding existing customer footprints for the CRM provider.



About Salesforce:

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of customers. In addition to being the #1 CRM provider worldwide, Salesforce is also the #1 market share leader for CRM in North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific (including Japan). For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.



About Samiteon:

Samiteon is a woman-owned and certified minority business enterprise based out of Louisville, Kentucky. Samiteons strong customer-focused approach and constant quest for top quality service have enabled them to successfully sustain client relationships since the company's inception in 2006. Samiteon’s passion lies within technology and innovation, but the cornerstone of the business is the service for Samiteon's clients. From automation and engineering needs to product development, Samiteon is there to be your partner and aid along the way. Samiteon’s four areas of expertise are product development, merchant services, staffing, and Salesforce.