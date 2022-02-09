Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,335 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Carter County

At the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in Carter County.

Just before 9 p.m., the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots being fired at a residence in the 200 block of Garland Road in Roan Mountain. Preliminary information indicates that shortly after the arrival of deputies, the individual began actively shooting, resulting in deputies returning fire. Members of the Carter County SWAT Team responded to the scene and made entry into the mobile home. A man with a gunshot wound was located inside the residence. He was airlifted to a local hospital. No deputies were injured during the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Carter County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.