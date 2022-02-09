U.S. Dry Aging Beef Market Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast

U.S. Dry Aging Beef Market

The Sales through other channels constituted 94% share in the U.S. market. Channels include supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail shops, food service, restaurants.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry aging beef is a process in which the beef is placed or hung on racks for several weeks to facilitate drying. Primal (large distinct sections) or subprimal cuts, such as strip loins, sirloin, and rib eyes, are placed in refrigeration units to facilitate drying. This process incurs significant expenses, as beef must be stored at near freezing temperatures. Subprimal cuts are dry aged on racks in specially designed climate-controlled coolers. In addition, dry aging can be done in moisture-permeable drybags. This process involves the use of high grade meat with evenly distributed fat content. Hence, dry aged beef is available in steak restaurants and upscale butcher shops or grocery stores.

U.S. Dry Aging Beef Market was valued at $10,446 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $11,176 million by 2020, supported by a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period 2016 to 2020.

Factors such as increase in number of restaurants, rich flavor of dry aged beef, change in consumer preference towards uniquely flavored products, and rise in disposable income are expected to drive the market. However, requirement of large storage space for beef and refrigerators is expected to hamper the growth of the dry aging beef market in the U.S. Furthermore, dry aged beef accounts for less than 10% of the total beef consumption in the U.S. In addition, the demand for dry aging beef is expected to increase owing to the increase in demand for protein-rich food products and rise in consumer inclination towards premium products.

Dry aging beef was a primeval process of producing high-quality beef in the U.S. for being marketed to high-end customers. This technique offers the most unique quality of providing distinctive dry aging flavor to beef. Increased consumption of beef due to expansion in trading business has boosted the packaging business. Dry aging beef bag is a specially formulated combination of polymers, which act as a membrane to ensure permeability of moisture and oxygen. The inner layer of the dry aging beef bag forms a bond with the proteins on the surface of the meat within the first few days. Once bonded, it provides protection against contamination and off flavors, and reduces the risk of anaerobic bacterial growth. This allows market players to dry age the beef in commercial refrigeration units without the need for specialized humidity control. Several authorities have imposed stringent rules and regulations for vendors operating in the U.S. packaging market. These rules pertain to permits, regulations on new entrants, and expiry dates for perishable products.

High demand for beef among consumers is the major factor that drives the U.S. market. In addition, the retail prices of beef have increased in the recent years, resulting in significant revenue generation in the U.S. market. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the export of beef from the U.S. was valued at $7 billion and $6 billion in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Key Findings of the U.S. Dry Aging Beef Market

The U.S. is expected to be the leading producer and exporter of dry aging beef in 2015 across the globe.

Dry aging beef market in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.3% in terms of value during the forecast period.

The dry aging beef packaging business in the U.S. is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% in terms of value during the forecast period.

The U.S. beef market registered a CAGR of 7.5% in terms of value during 20132015.

Meat packers and meat processors held major share in the U.S. dry aging beef production in 2015.

In 2015, business clients accounted for over two-thirds of the total revenue generated from sales of dry aging beef in the U.S. Business clients include wholesalers, retailers, hypermarket, supermarkets, restaurants, food service outlets, and grocery shops among others.

The key players profiled in the report are DrybagSTeak, LLC., DeBragga, The Ventura Meat Company, Buckhead beef, Chicago Steak Company, and American Grass Fed Beef.

