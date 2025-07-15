Collaborative Robot Market Projected to Skyrocket to $27.4 Billion by 2032 with a 36.3% CAGR

Collaborative Robot Market 1

The global collaborative robot market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $27.4 billion by 2032, grow at a CAGR of 36.3% from 2023-2032.

The hardware sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the software sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Collaborative Robot Market , by Component (Hardware, Software), by Application (Handling, Assembling and Disassembling, Welding and Soldering, Dispensing, Processing, Others), by End-user (Automotive, Electronics, Metals and Machining, Plastics and Polymers, Furniture and Equipment, Healthcare, Others), by Payload Capacity (Up to 5Kg, Up to 10Kg, Above 10Kg): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032”. the collaborative robot market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $27.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 36.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4682 A collaborative robot (cobot) is a type of robot designed to work together with humans in a collaborative and interactive manner. Collaborative robots are equipped with various sensors and advanced technologies to ensure safe collaboration with humans. The applications of collaborative robots span across various industries, which include manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and agriculture. They can be used for duties such as assembly, pick-and-place operations, machine tending, quality control, packaging, and repetitive tasks that can benefit from automation while still requiring human oversight or intervention.The emphasis on worker safety and compliance with stringent safety standards has driven the adoption of collaborative robots in various industries. Collaborative robots are engineered to prioritize worker safety. They are equipped with sensors and technologies that can detect the presence of people nearby, ensuring that they can slow down or stop their movements to prevent accidents or collisions. Force and torque sensors allow cobots to sense external forces, enabling them to quickly respond to any sudden contact with human beings and avoid causing harm. Moreover, regular industrial robots often require safety barriers to protect human workers from potential hazards. Collaborative robots, on the contrary, are designed to operate without the need for extensive safety barriers. Their advanced safety features, such as built-in collision detection and force issue capabilities, allow them to operate safely in shared workspaces with humans. The emphasis on worker security and compliance with safety standards is anticipated to drive the collaborative robot market growth in the coming years.The collaborative robot market share is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user, payload capacity, and region. By component, it is classified into hardware and software. By application, it is classified into handling, assembling & disassembling, welding & soldering, dispensing, processing, and others. By end user, it is classified into automotive, electronics, metals & machining, plastics & polymers, furniture & equipment, healthcare, and others. By payload capacity, it is classified into up to 5kg, up to 10kg, and above 10kg. By region, the collaborative robot market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By component, the hardware sub-segment dominated the collaborative robot Industry in 2022. The hardware segment growth in the collaborative robot market is driven by continuous technological advancements. As technology progresses, hardware components such as sensors, actuators, grippers, and control systems become more advanced, enabling cobots to perform complex tasks with higher precision and efficiency. The hardware segment has witnessed cost reductions over time, making cobots more affordable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).By application, the assembling & disassembling sub-segment dominated the global collaborative robot market share in 2022. Assembling and disassembling tasks often require flexibility due to changing product designs, variations, or customization. Cobots provide the ability to quickly adapt to different tasks, reducing the time and effort required for reprogramming or retooling traditional automation systems.By end-user, the automotive sub-segment dominated the collaborative robot market in 2022. The automotive industry is one of the leading adopters of automation technology. Collaborative robots, also known as cobots, offer flexibility, safety features, and ease of use, making them ideal for automating various tasks in the automotive manufacturing process.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1eaff9ce90e6b617e66577a02a55e876 By payload capacity, the up to 5kg sub-segment dominated the global collaborative robot market share in 2022. Collaborative robots in the up to 5kg payload capacity are highly flexible and can be easily programmed to perform different tasks.The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global collaborative robot market in 2022 and is expected to rise at a tremendous CAGR during the forecast period. The expanding manufacturing industry in this region, particularly in sectors such as automotive, electronics, and machinery has led to an increase in demand for collaborative robots which is expected to be the main growth driver of the market in Europe region by 2032.Key Findings of the Study:• Based on component, the hardware sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the software sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.• Based on application, the assembling & disassembling sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the welding & soldering sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.• Based on end user, the automotive sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the electronics sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.• Based on payload capacity, the up to 5kg sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.• Based on region, the Europe market registered the highest collaborative robot market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:• The report provides exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global collaborative robot market trends along with the collaborative robot market forecast.• The report elucidates the collaborative robot market opportunity along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. • The report provides exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global collaborative robot market trends along with the collaborative robot market forecast.• The report elucidates the collaborative robot market opportunity along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. It is a compilation of detailed information, inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain, and quantitative and qualitative assessment by industry analysts.• Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the collaborative robot market for strategy building.• The report entailing the collaborative robot market analysis maps the qualitative sway of various industry factors on market segments as well as geographies.• The data in this report aims on market dynamics, trends, and developments affecting the collaborative robot market growth.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4682

