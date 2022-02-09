Military Training Aircraft Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Training Aircraft Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Seat Type (Twin, Single), Application (Armed, Unarmed), Aircraft Type (Helicopter, Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft), and By Geography
The Global Military Training Aircraft Market is accounted for $4.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $6.68 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. A training aircraft is a type of aircraft that is designed to provide flight training to the pilots and aircrew. These training aircraft are equipped with additional features, which include simplified cockpit arrangement and tandem flight controls, among other safety features. The military training aircraft are equipped with specific features, catering to the defense capabilities of the aircraft. The fixed-wing aircraft segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing number of developments, in terms of fixed-wing military trainer aircraft, and the increasing number of trainer programs. North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the significant developments related to military trainer aircraft. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, as this region has been one of the lucrative markets in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Military Training Aircraft Market include Airbus, BAE Systems PLC, Diamond Aircraft Industries, Embraer SA, Grob Aircraft, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, IRKUT CORPORATION, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rostec (Irkut Corporation), Textron Inc., and The Boeing Company.
