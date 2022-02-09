Developing PWAs Boosts Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market Revenues

Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing progressive web applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement and boost revenues. PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website. TBRC’s digital publishing industry overview shows that PWAs enable developers to develop a single app that can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and resources required for the app development. PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase the level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience across different media platforms. For example, Flutter, supported and developed by Google, is the latest framework used for developing mobile applications for operating systems such as iOS and Android. PWAs developed by Washington Post, an American news publishing company, have resulted in rising in user engagement by as much as five times.

The global digital publishing and the content streaming market size is expected to grow from $140.70 billion in 2021 to $164.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. Digital publishing and content streaming market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $296.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.8%.

Major players covered in the global digital publishing and content streaming industry are Adobe, Xerox, Google Play, Georg von Holtzbrinck, and REL.

TBRC’s global digital publishing and content streaming market report is segmented by type into content streaming, digital publishing, by product into subscription, on-demand, by application into small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises.

