Increasing Access To Digital Platforms Drives SEO Services Market Revenue

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s search engine optimization services market overview, rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals, and social media market. Rising sales of electronics lead to an increased number of people that own internet-accessible devices and increasing access to digital platforms. For example, the average time spent on the internet by each person in the US is increased to 282 minutes per day in 2021, giving companies the opportunity to generate more revenue per user. This rising average internet use is expected to drive the search engine optimization services market.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the SEO services market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global SEO services market size is expected to grow from $51.74 billion in 2021 to $63.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The search engine optimization services market share is expected to reach $134.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.7%.

The competition for search traffic is significant amongst major players like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Strategic partnerships are seen amongst the major competitors, contributing a large share to their revenues changing the search engine optimization services market outlook. For instance, Apple uses Google as its default search engine which has contributed as much as $8.8 billion to the annual revenues of Google, and Yahoo switched to Microsoft Bing.

Major players covered in the global search engine optimization services industry are Axel Springer SE, Google, Bing, Baidu, Ask, and Yahoo.

TBRC’s global search engine optimization services market analysis report is segmented by type into agencies SEO services, freelancer SEO services, by organization into small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, by end-user industry into professional services, IT services, ecommerce, hospitality, recreation, real estate, others.

