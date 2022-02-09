Submit Release
North America Microgrid Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled North America Microgrid Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.'the North America microgrid market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The rising utilization of these energy systems across the defense sector to enhance network security against cyberattacks and risks of grid outages is primarily driving the North America microgrid market. Moreover, the ability of these systems to function under island mode, independent of all external power and data transmissions, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, including the introduction of control and dispatch strategies, improvement in load management, integration with inverter interfaced distributed generation (DG) systems, etc., are also augmenting the regional market. Furthermore, the launch of several favorable initiatives by government bodies to provide energy-efficient power solutions is expected to fuel the North America microgrid market in the coming years.

Report Scope:
• North America Microgrid Market

• Key Regions Analysed
o United States
o Canada

• Analysis for Each Country

• Market by Energy Source
o Natural Gas
o Combined Heat and Power
o Solar Photovoltaic (PV)
o Diesel
o Fuel Cell
o Others

• Market by Application
o Remote Systems
o Institution and Campus
o Utility/Community
o Defense
o Others

Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

