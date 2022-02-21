”Automotive Future Summit” organized by Nikkei Automotive
Nikkei’s "Automotive Future Summit" seminar focuses on OEM, Tier 1 strategies and roadmaps for the near future amid rapid change.TOKYO, JAPAN, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2016, Nikkei BP has been organizing the annual "Automotive Future Summit" seminar in conjunction with the yearly publication of the Next Generation Automotive special issue.
The seminar serves as a platform for key voices to get together to discuss OEM, Tier 1 strategies and roadmaps for the near future amid rapid changes in the automotive community and technologies. It is highly evaluated as a specialized business-to-business event that emphasizes cars and mobility.
This year’s seventh annual event will focus on discussions related to the future of core technologies and business models for next-generation mobility. Matters examined will include advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, in-vehicle computers and cloud infrastructure that support autonomous driving and MaaS (Mobility as a Service).
- Event Overview
This year’s event will be held in a hybrid style, with both online attendance and physical presence at the venue.
Organized by: Nikkei Automotive
https://www.nikkeibp.co.jp/ad/en/printmedia/ele/at/
Date: May 23 (Mon.), 2022
Fee: JPY50,000 per person (including tax) for either physical or online participation
Capacity: 100 people (total of both physical and online participants)
Target participants:
Top management and corporate planning executives, engineers and managers involved in R&D, design and product planning for automakers, auto parts makers and electric/electronic manufacturers, as well as top managers, executives involved in corporate planning and new business development and venture business managers starting or considering engagement in the mobility business.
For inquiries, please contact https://bpcgi.nikkeibp.co.jp/form-cgi/formhtml.cgi?form=bpcom_en/
- Reference
Past program from Automotive Future Summit 2021
A mobility society aimed at by Denso, and its approach
By Denso
Autonomously driven bus after its implementation
By BOLDLY
SUBARU’s “New-generation EyeSight” system and the “SUBARU Lab” AI development hub
By SUBARU
Dramatic changes in the car/mobility business and new challenges
By Arthur D. Little Japan
The Future of Vehicle Electronics and Software
BOSCH
Nikkei BP collaborates with various media voices in specialized fields and organizes some 700 lecture events annually relating to the automotive field and other topics. Such issues include management, IT, manufacturing, electronics, SDGs, construction/civil engineering, and healthcare. Nikkei BP also holds a number of large-scale trade fairs. These events are creating opportunities for networking with sponsors and visitors from across Japan and around the world.
Major trade fairs organized by Nikkei BP
https://www.nikkeibp.co.jp/english/events/index.html
＊Nikkei xTECH EXPO
Learn strategies for taking the lead in the era of zero carbonomics and DX at this event and experience digital technologies and business models expected to be prominent in the era of COVID-19 risks.
＊Nikkei xTREND FORUM
The event creates a platform for experiencing the latest trends in digital innovation and suggests clues for solutions at the forefront of the business world.
＊Human Capital EXPO
This event brings together solutions from various fields for contributing to the establishment of positive relationships between companies and employees and building creative workplaces and environments.
Our seminars enable effective direct communication between the sponsors and the visitors. Our expertise with both print and digital media makes it possible for us to design original and uniquely positioned events that bring considerable benefits to all participants.
Please feel free to contact us using the below form.
https://bpcgi.nikkeibp.co.jp/form-cgi/formhtml.cgi?form=bpcom_en/
