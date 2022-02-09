Body Temperature Monitoring Market 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

IMARC Group expects the global body temperature monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Body Temperature Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global body temperature monitoring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Body temperature monitoring assists healthcare professionals in accessing acute illness, antigenic responses, infection, and inflammation among patients. It is performed by placing thermometers on different body areas, such as the rectum, oral cavity, armpit, ear, and forehead. As it is easy to use, convenient, accurate, and safe, its demand is escalating across the globe.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and viral infections among the masses, along with the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to developing such ailments, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, key players are introducing wearable devices for continuous monitoring of body temperature. Apart from this, due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the need for non-contact temperature assessment devices in commercial complexes, such as shopping malls, schools, restaurants, theatres, and stores, for minimizing the risk of transmitting the infection.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company

A&D Company Limited

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Easywell Biomedicals Inc.

Hicks Thermometers India Limited

Hillrom Holdings Inc.

Microlife Corporation

Omron Corporation

Terumo Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Offering, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Breakup by Product:

Contact Thermometers

Disposable Thermometers

Infrared Ear Thermometers

Digital thermometers

Mercury Thermometers

IR Temporal Artery Thermometers

Others

Non-contact Thermometers

Breakup by Type:

Rectum

Oral Cavity

Ear

Arm Pits

Others

Breakup by End Users:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Users

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

