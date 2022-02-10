KPIT and Coventry University launch a workplace Master of Technology in Automotive Software Engineering course
Strengthens KPIT mission to be the best place to grow. Harnesses Coventry universities academic depth and KPITs automotive and mobility ecosystem understanding
Upskilling and competency development is key amidst the changing paradigms in the automotive and mobility software domain. We are glad to have this long-term collaboration with Coventry University”NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KPIT, a global software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem, and Coventry University based in the United Kingdom, announced a new Master of Technology course to be delivered to KPIT employees based in India.
KPIT and Coventry University have worked together since 2016 delivering postgraduate courses for the global software company in the field of Strategic Engineering Management and Automotive Engineering. Since it commenced, three groups of KPIT employees have successfully undertaken training in the six years of this academic and industry collaboration. Following on from this achievement, the existing courses have been superseded by a new Master of Technology in Automotive Software Engineering, which launched in September 2021.
KPIT employees will undertake extensive coursework and training sessions from Coventry University’s experts. Modules will cover: embedded systems, vehicle dynamics, autonomous driving, AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System Architecture), powertrain, digital cockpit and automotive cybersecurity. The Masters course will help employees to keep pace with the latest trends of vehicles becoming software-defined and help them to build a strong understanding of software integration, develop their competency and provide the latest knowledge about Automotive Software Engineering theory and practical techniques.
Employees will benefit by learning from subject experts and Coventry University academics who teach the modules virtually and in person by flying out to teach on-site at KPIT. Video conferencing technology supports the virtual teaching delivery from the UK covering two locations, Bangalore and Pune in India simultaneously. This approach offers the opportunity to extend delivery to KPIT satellite sites globally in the future.
Commenting on the launch and collaboration, Mr.Anup Sable , Chief Technology Officer and Board Member , said, “Our mission is to make KPIT the best place to develop careers. Upskilling and competency development is key amidst the changing paradigms in the automotive and mobility software domain. We are glad to have this long-term collaboration with Coventry University and are already looking forward to extending our programs and offering multiple upskilling opportunities to our employees in the future.”
“Continuing to jointly develop solutions with an organization like KPIT, who are at the cutting edge of these developments, is an investment in talent. As a university, we are focused on the real world and creating better futures for people and industries that work with us. The future of mobility and clean growth are both very much at the heart of what we are doing in terms of teaching and research. We are very proud to continue our collaborative work with KPIT on this project”, said, Paul Noon, Pro-vice-chancellor for Enterprise & Innovation, Coventry University
“Employing an innovative bespoke approach to programme design and delivery, the MTech in Automotive Software Engineering, developed by Coventry University in association with KPIT, is a great example of how universities can work with commercial and industrial partners to achieve mutual goals and create upskilling and knowledge transfer opportunities. This exciting project is in line with Coventry University and KPIT’s strategies to push technological boundaries for a sustainable future.” Dr Reda Al-Bodour, Associate Head of School - Quality & Accreditation
About KPIT
KPIT is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 7000 automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates clients’ implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming. For more details, visit www.kpit.com
About Coventry University
With a proud tradition of innovative teaching and learning, Coventry University has world-class campus facilities, the UK’s first standalone 5G network and a digital community of learning. Our students are part of a global network that has 50,000 learners studying Coventry University degrees in more than 40 different countries and partnerships with 150 higher education providers worldwide.
We have greatly increased our research capacity and ability with a focus on impactful research, delivered for and with partners, to address real-world challenges and support business and communities to develop and grow.
www.coventry.ac.uk
